Kanpur Artist Thanks PM Modi For Operation Sindoor With Beautiful Sketch
The Prime Minister was in Kanpur to address a large public gathering, originally scheduled for April 24 but postponed due to the tragic terrorist attacks in Pahalgam.
During the visit, he laid the foundation stone for a series of development and defence-related projects worth approximately Rs 47,600 crore. Paying homage to Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur native killed in the attack, PM Modi expressed the nation's collective grief and emphasised the resolve that followed through Operation Sindoor.
Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the attacks, saw the Indian armed forces destroy multiple terrorist launch pads and training camps in Pakistan. PM Modi hailed the mission as a decisive and befitting response, stating that the enemy was forced to plead for de-escalation.
Shivanya Tiwari's sketch captured three powerful elements: portraits of Sofiya Qureshi and Vyomika Singh, who had disseminated key information about Operation Sindoor; a depiction of the Indian Army's precision strikes; and an aggressive portrayal of Prime Minister Modi symbolising India's firm stance against terrorism. Through her art, Shivanya expressed deep gratitude toward the Prime Minister and the armed forces for their bravery and swift action.
“I wanted to gift a sketch to PM Modi. I'm so happy he accepted it,” Shivanya told.
“It was a small tribute showing his strong leadership and our army's valour during Operation Sindoor.”
The moment came as a surprise to the young artist.
“I never expected the Prime Minister to accept my painting, let alone speak with me. But he did-he even asked for my name and address,” she added.
“One day, I hope to join the Army like Sofiya Qureshi.”
Earlier in the day, PM Modi had addressed a massive rally in Bihar's Rohtas district, reiterating that he had come to the state after fulfilling the vow he made following the Pahalgam attack. On April 24, a day after the terror incident, the Prime Minister had visited Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district, promising that the perpetrators would face unimaginable consequences.
