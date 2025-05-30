Mamata Banerjee Using 'Fake News' Like A Troll Against BJP On Op Sindoor: Amit Malviya
He referred to a fake news item reportedly published in a Hindi vernacular daily claiming that the BJP has outlined a campaign strategy to distribute Sindoor (vermilion) to every home to take political mileage out of Operation Sindoor.
In a statement, Malviya observed that while common people reacting on social media based on the fake news published in the vernacular daily was understandable, the real absurdity began when the Chief Minister of West Bengal, from an official government platform, started politicising this baseless report like a troll.
Malviya also advised the Chief Minister to concentrate on managing the internal affairs in West Bengal instead of making such statements concerning national security.
“Mamata Banerjee should be concerned about the deteriorating condition of her own state and refrain from making ridiculous statements on sensitive issues like national security. West Bengal is burning in the fire of communal tensions, women are not safe, the unemployed have no jobs, these should be Mamata Banerjee's priorities,” Malviya's statement read.
”As for the Congress spokespersons, they are frivolous people. It would be unreasonable to expect anything better from them,” Malviya observed in his statement.
On Thursday, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against the West Bengal government on issues like corruption, women's safety, and communal violence during a public rally at the Alipurduar district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused PM Modi and other BJP leaders of attempting to market“Sindoor” for political mileage.
She also claimed that the name Operation Sindoor was politically motivated.
IANS
src/dan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment