Concierge Auctions Announces Success Of Its Global Sale At Sotheby's London

'Exceptional Global Properties' London 2025 | Photo Credit Philippa Lawley-Barrett

A magnificent villa, built by footballer Per Mertesacker, headlined the evening sale of marquee real estate offerings, achieving a record sale price in Germany

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions , the largest luxury real estate auction house in the world, is pleased to announce the success of its Global Sale in London, which showcased a curated selection of premier luxury properties from across the globe. Culminating live 29 May at Sotheby's New Bond Street galleries in London, the sale achieved nearly $115 million in aggregate bids, including a record-breaking sale in Germany. From the esteemed Sotheby's London saleroom, the auction streamed live to the world on conciergeauctions . Select offerings will continue to close online throughout June.

Properties were on public view at Sotheby's London, displayed alongside fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more. An audience was in attendance as property connoisseurs competed on the telephone via a team of specialists and online. The event was conducted by Sotheby's auctioneer and Global Head of Whisky, Jonny Fowle.

“The success of our live sales is a powerful indicator of the continued strength in the global luxury real estate market,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.“The results reflect not only the quality of the estates we represented, but also reaffirm what we're seeing across our platform: sophisticated buyers remain highly engaged, discerning, and ready to act when presented with rare opportunities. As we look ahead, we're more confident than ever in the appetite for curated, competitive sales-and excited to bring even more exceptional properties to market in the months to come.”

The auction saw impressive competition, with property connoisseurs competing across North America and Europe, including 10 U.S. states: Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Ohio, New York, Michigan, Florida, and California.

Headlining the evening sale was Wiehegrund 13, a magnificent split-level villa in Hannover, Germany, originally built by footballer Per Mertesacker and featuring three residences with premium amenities and panoramic terraces, achieved a sale price of €4.875 million in cooperation with Magda Provenzano of Sotheby's Hanover Germany. This marks the highest ever residential sale in Hannover.

Facts and Figures from the Auction:

- Nearly $115 million in aggregate online bids placed

- 25% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

- Record-breaking sale in Germany

Further Auction Highlights:

3390 Mount Veeder Road, Segassia Vineyard®, a 15-acre Napa, California Green-certified estate known for its acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon and a seismic-resilient guest house, resulted in a sale price of $1.96 million in cooperation with Kate Spadarotto of Sotheby's International Realty.

PineHaven Sporting Ranch, located at 3160 Northeast 233Rd Trail, an Adirondack-inspired estate on 40 pristine Florida uplands near Palm Beach blending rustic warmth with luxury, generous entertaining spaces, and exclusive access to Pine Creek Sporting Club amenities achieved a sale price of $8.288 million in cooperation with Blaine "Doc" Ellingson, Madison Collum, and James Sweat of Sotheby's International Realty.

55 Wind Dancer Lane, a Nick Fullerton-designed alpine home on 21 wooded acres in Big Sky, Montana, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning mountain views, Swarovski chandeliers, and an indoor pool, saw 7 bidders competing, achieving a sale price of $5.6 million in cooperation with Laura Sacchi of Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty.

Concierge Auctions is accepting consignments for upcoming sales in its 2025 Sale Series 25 September, its 'Hong Kong Global Sale' will be held at The Upper House, a highly anticipated event featuring a selection of luxury properties showcased alongside similar marquee offerings. On 18 December, its 'New York Global Sale' will occur at the Pendry Manhattan West, offering a swarth of top-tier properties to high-net-worth buyers from across the globe.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

