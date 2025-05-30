Stan Fitzgerald Produces Over 150 Shows For VFAF Real News With Lucretia Hughes Veterans For America First

Stan and Donna Fitzgerald with President Trump

Stan Fitzgerald filming for VFAF Veterans for Trump

Stan Fitzgerald MC's Lucretia Hughes Rally

Stan Fitzgerald filming his first documentary "The Fall of Deceit"

Film Director and Producer Stan Fitzgerald, with Dave Klucken, produce over 150 shows for VFAF's Real News with Lucretia Hughes.

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Educational ProjectsACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First :Real News with Lucretia Hughes, a Veterans for America First live daily show, continues to reach millions monthly on its Facebook platform.From February through May 2025, Show Production by Stan Fitzgerald and Dave Klucken spearheaded an impactful run of The Real News with Lucretia Hughes, producing a comprehensive series of episodes that brought a wide array of guests to conservative audiences nationwide. Fitzgerald is also a noted film director and producer with Veterans for America First (VFAF) whose credits include VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement, Border Invasion: An American Crisis, and The Fall of Deceit. The guest run on the show provided a critical platform for voices from politics, the military, activism, and journalism.Over the course of four months, Stan Fitzgerald used his VFAF network and hosted 150+ distinct guest appearances, offering nightly conversations that covered political insight, grassroots movements, legislative updates, and patriotic activism. State Legislatures from across the country, high profile grassroots leaders, military veterans and members of the media were booked on the show by Fitzgerald.Fitzgerald will be taking a short break from the full-time production schedule to return later this summer of 2025.To view the episodes, visit:VFAF's Real News with Lucretia Hughes maintains over 5 million per month Facebook views. Lucretia's Hughes platform also includes Rumble , Gettr, and Amazon/Roku as well. Hughes was on the gun owners for Trump campaign coalition and is on the NRA outreach team. She has testified before congress and remains a driving force in conservative politics.On April 12, 2025, the Veterans for America First (VFAF)“Faith Over Fear” rally was hosted by Lucretia Hughes in Loganville Georgia. Broadcast to thousands of online viewers, the rally featured a lineup of speakers and was emceed by Stan Fitzgerald the Political Director for the Georgia State Chapter of Veterans for America First. The speakers included Jared Craig ,JaQuon Stembridge ,Luke Basso ,Reagan Box ,Cindiella Nixon ,Norine Cantor, Lucretia Hughes and Jerone Davison.

Scott Presler on Real News with Lucretia Hughes VFAF produced by Stan Fitzgerald

