Tejashwi Yadav Hits Out At PM Modi Post-Bihar Visit, Raises 11 Queries On State's Development
Taking to social media platform X, LoP Yadav accused the NDA government of failing to develop Bihar despite being in power for 20 years in the state and 11 years at the Centre.
In a strongly worded post, he wrote: "There is record-breaking unemployment, poverty, and migration in Bihar, all of which are the bitter gifts of the NDA's two-decade-long rule."
He cited NITI Aayog data, saying that Bihar ranks at the bottom in critical sectors like education, healthcare, law and order, industry and per capita income.
Accusing PM Modi of ignoring real issues, LoP Yadav said: "The Prime Minister comes to Bihar only in election years, and each time, he repeats the same old announcements and inaugurations, some dating back to 2015."
To drive home his point, he released a poster featuring a half-face image of PM Modi with the caption "Mouh Khula Hi Nahi", claiming the Prime Minister remained silent on the health status of CM Nitish Kumar, unemployment and job creation, the poor state of Bihar's healthcare, rising crime and lawlessness, failing education system, Bihar's long-pending demand for special state status, the safety of business owners and traders, absence of industrial development, lack of new investments, continued migration of Biharis and widespread poverty in the state.
During his visit, PM Modi launched and inaugurated projects worth Rs 48,500 crore, including infrastructure and agricultural projects, and saluted the armed forces for their valour in Operation Sindoor.
He also conducted a roadshow on Thursday and addressed a large rally in Karakat (Bikramganj) on Friday.
However, LoP Yadav dismissed these as repetitive electoral stunts, arguing that the people of Bihar are now aware of such misleading statements and hollow promises.
"This is Bihar -- and Biharis know exactly who is telling the truth and who is not," he asserted.
