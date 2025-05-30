National Grid Renewables To Move Forward As Geronimo Power

Minnesota-based company has deployed nearly 7 GW of power across America's Heartland

MINNEAPOLIS, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the previously announced acquisition of National Grid Renewables by Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield") and its institutional partners, the company will move forward and transact business under the brand name, Geronimo Power ("Geronimo").

"We're honored to rebrand the company in a way that celebrates and recognizes the roots we established under the Geronimo brand back in 2007," said Blake Nixon, President and CEO of Geronimo Power. "We're proud to have earned a reputation for putting landowners and communities first, and we'll carry that legacy forward as Geronimo Power, continuing our commitment to deliver reliable, innovative power solutions to meet growing demand in the US."

Since its inception by founder Noel P. Rahn, a rural Minnesota native and landowner, Geronimo Power has become a well-respected business in the renewables industry, known for its dedication to American farmers and rural communities. Geronimo's projects empower landowners with new revenue opportunities, foster sustainable development within local communities, and provide resilient power solutions critical to a future-ready American economy.

Geronimo develops and operates vital electric infrastructure projects that deliver dependable domestic energy, while powering American economies and strengthening local economies. From Minnesota down to Texas, the company successfully operates more than 2 gigawatts (GW) of power generation, with another 1 GW under construction and a development portfolio of more than 20 GW. Collectively, its current operating and construction portfolios are poised to provide approximately $840 million in direct economic benefits for American communities over their operating lives.

As further commitment to its values, Geronimo also initiates charitable funds for each of its owned and operational large-scale projects. The purpose of these funds is to engage with and contribute money to charitable activities and organizations within project host communities. These charitable funds exemplify the company's pledge to be a good neighbor within their project communities and take direction from local community members themselves.

About Geronimo Power

Geronimo Power (formerly National Grid Renewables) develops, owns and operates large-scale power assets throughout America's Heartland, including solar, wind and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, Geronimo Power equips landowners and rural communities with sustainable revenue to ignite local economic growth. To learn more about Geronimo Power, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .

