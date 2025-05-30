Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enterprise Ventures Corporation Contributing To Advancements In Decontamination Capabilities For Military Equipment


2025-05-30 09:31:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Technology Plays a Critical Role in Improving Warfighter Safety and Operational Efficiency in Contaminated Environments

Johnstown, PA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Ventures Corporation is working on a $2.4 million subcontract to Akita Innovations for a Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) project that is designed to enhance warfighter effectiveness in a chemically or biologically contaminated environment.

DTRA-JSTO launched this prototype project to optimize and scale up a waterless decontamination fluid that can be effectively applied to chemically or biologically contaminated equipment in the field. Current decontamination systems require large amounts of water and manpower for application or are highly corrosive. Therefore, a decontamination area with chemical containment must be available, which is not always feasible in the field and results in equipment downtime. The government has successfully developed a waterless decontamination fluid at the laboratory scale and launched this project to engage the private sector to produce the material at a pilot scale of 3,000 gallons.

“Enterprise Ventures Corporation is helping to optimize the waterless decontamination system to ultimately ensure reproducible production and a robust raw material supply chain,” said Leanne Debias, EVC Coatings Product Senior Manager.“EVC's work includes identifying and installing production-scale equipment, determining safety and packaging requirements, and establishing quality systems.”

“This initiative is crucial for improving warfighter safety and operational efficiency in contaminated environments,” said Edward Peretin, EVC President.“We are honored to apply our expertise in chemical engineering to this critical project.”

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is the technology transition affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) . EVC's mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by others to the marketplace and to deliver high-quality, competitively priced products and services to its clients.

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

Attachment

  • EVC is Advancing Waterless Decontamination Fluid Used in the Field
CONTACT: Mary Bevan Enterprise Ventures Corporation 814-269-2490 ...

MENAFN30052025004107003653ID1109616070

