Drug Discovery Outsourcing Services Market Trends, Growth Forecast & Top Companies 2025 Datam Intelligence

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Services Market

The Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Services Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Drug Discovery Outsourcing Services Market involves the delegation of research and development activities to external organizations, enabling pharmaceutical companies to leverage specialized expertise, reduce costs, and expedite the development of new drugs. This approach encompasses various stages, including target identification, lead optimization, preclinical development, and clinical trials. The integration of AI and machine learning technologies is revolutionizing these processes, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in drug discovery.Download Sample Report Here:Market Drivers and Opportunities:Recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are changing the drug discovery process. These tools enable researchers to uncover promising therapeutic candidates faster, improve lead compounds more efficiently, and better forecast how novel medications will fare in clinical trials. A noteworthy illustration of this progress occurred in July 2023, when Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. introduced Makya, an AI-powered drug discovery platform built by Iktos. Makya is intended to swiftly create new small compounds that match particular target requirements, hence accelerating early-stage medication development.Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is driving the demand for novel therapeutics, thereby propelling the need for efficient drug discovery processes.Strategic Collaborations: Partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) are fostering innovation and expanding capabilities in drug discovery. For example, in September 2023, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. and Related Sciences collaborated to utilize Logica, an AI-powered drug solution, for drug discovery on previously unexplored targets.Market Segmentation:By Service Type:Medical Chemistry ServicesBiology Services.By Drug TypeSmall MoleculeLarge Molecules (Biopharmaceuticals).By Therapeutic AreasOncologyInfectious DiseaseRespiratory DiseaseCardiovascularGastrointestinalOthers.By End UserContract Research OrganizationsPharmaceutical & Biotechnology CompaniesAcademic InstitutesOthers.By RegionNorth AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Regional Market Insights:North America: Dominated the global market with a share of 32.20% in 2024, driven by the presence of numerous top contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations, along with significant investments in pharmaceutical R&D.Asia-Pacific is expected to develop at the quickest CAGR of 7.24% over the forecast period, owing to a growing elderly population, rising disease prevalence, and the establishment of research institutions in countries such as India and China.In 2024, the Japanese drug discovery outsourcing market was estimated to be valued USD 488.5 million. Looking ahead, it is expected to slowly increase to more than USD 867.5 million by 2030, with an average annual growth rate of 10.1% between 2025 and 2030.Key Market Players:ThermoFisher ScientificCharles River Laboratories International, IncWuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.,Albany Molecular Research, Inc.,Aragen Life Sciences LtdSygnature Discovery,Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.,Domainex Ltd.,Jubilant Biosys Ltd.Evotec.Recent Developments in the U.S. (2024–2025)In March 2024, NVIDIA rolled out more than 24 new microservices designed to help healthcare organizations tap into the power of generative AI. These tools aim to speed up and improve drug discovery, making cutting-edge technology more accessible to the medical field.In May 2024, Enzene Biosciences launched a new Drug Discovery Division, complementing its biologics manufacturing site and expanding its services to the biotech industry in the U.S.Recent Developments in Japan (2024–2025)Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. launched Makya in July 2023, an AI drug discovery system from Iktos that enables the quick design of new tiny molecules that match target criteria, leading in faster medication discovery and development.Google Cloud will offer two new AI-powered life sciences solutions in May 2023: the Target and Lead Identification Suite and the Multiomics Suite, which will help Japanese biotech and pharmaceutical companies speed up drug discovery and precision medicine.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now:Conclusion:The drug discovery outsourcing services market is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and a growing demand for innovative therapeutics. As pharmaceutical companies continue to seek cost-effective and efficient solutions, outsourcing remains a pivotal strategy in the global drug discovery landscape.Related Reports:Drug Discovery Services MarketBiopharmaceuticals Market

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research

+1 877-441-4866

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.