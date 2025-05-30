Directorate Change

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 MAY 2025

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 (2)R, Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that Cecilia McAnulty, senior independent director of the Company, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Petershill Partners PLC in the coming months and a further announcement will be made when the appointment is confirmed.

The Company also announces that Cecilia McAnulty will be retiring from the Board at this year's AGM.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website:

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.


