Directorate Change

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 (2)R, Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that Cecilia McAnulty, senior independent director of the Company, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Petershill Partners PLC in the coming months and a further announcement will be made when the appointment is confirmed.

The Company also announces that Cecilia McAnulty will be retiring from the Board at this year's AGM.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website:

