Meriaura Group Plc: Change In Summa Defence's Executive Management Team

Change in Summa Defence's Executive Management Team

Summa Defence Oy's Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Management Team member Riitta Honkanen-Vaheri is leaving her position and moving to Italy to become Human Resources Director at the European University Institute (EUI), which is under the European Union.

Hanna Korhonen has been appointed as Summa Defence's new Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Management Team member.

Korhonen has extensive and diverse experience in human resources management at several international listed companies. Most recently, Korhonen worked as Human Resources Director and management team member at Edita Group Oyj, and previously in human resources director positions at Digitalist Group Oyj and Fonecta Oy, among others.

"I want to thank Riitta for excellent cooperation during the construction phase of our group. Riitta's experience and expertise have been truly valuable to us. It's wonderful that Riitta was offered the opportunity for such a top position in Florence. I warmly welcome Hanna to Summa Defence. Hanna brings strong human resources and public company expertise with her, which strengthens our business's international growth and scalability," says Summa Defence CEO Jussi Holopainen.

Meriaura Group Plc and Summa Defence Oy to merge with a share exchange

On 29 January 2025, Meriaura Group Plc signed a conditional share exchange agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Summa Defence Oy, which brings together defence and security companies. The transaction will create a strong group of companies focusing on safety and security of supply in Finland, in which dual-use technology will play a significant role. In connection with the arrangement, the Marine Logistics business (Meriaura Oy and its wholly owned subsidiary VG-EcoFuel Oy) will be sold to Meriaura Invest Oy. The name of the new listed company will be Summa Defence Plc. The holding of Meriaura Group's current shareholders in the new group of companies will be 11.9%, and that of Summa Defence's shareholders will be 88.1%.

