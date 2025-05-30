Proteomics Market Size Significant Growth, Expected To Reach USD 85.91 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.9% The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global proteomics market is projected to grow from approximately $34.56 billion in 2024 to over $85.91 billion by 2031, driven by advancements in personalized medicine, drug discovery, and bioinformatics. Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, and QIAGEN, all investing in innovative technologies like mass spectrometry and protein analysis platforms.

US & Canada, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global proteomics market is observing significant growth owing to increasing surging applications of proteomics in precision medicine and soaring demand for protein-based diagnostics.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The proteomics market comprises a vast array of products and services that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth : The proteomics market is expected to reach US$ 85.91 billion by 2031 from US$ 34.56 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Proteomics is the large-scale study of proteomes, which are sets of proteins produced by biological entities. A proteome is not static; it varies from one cell to another and changes over time. It partially reflects the underlying transcriptome, defined as the complete range of messenger RNA molecules in an organism. Various factors influence protein activity beyond the expression levels of specific genes. The growth of proteomics market is driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine and expanded research and development in this field.Technological Advancements in Protein-based Diagnostics: Protein-based diagnostics utilize mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing, and sophisticated immunoassays to detect, quantify, and analyze proteins with accuracy and speed. These innovations have transformed disease diagnosis by allowing for the identification of specific protein biomarkers linked to cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. The integration of AI-driven analysis, automation, and next-generation protein arrays has improved the sensitivity, throughput, and reproducibility of protein-based diagnostics. These advancements enable the processing of large volumes of patient samples, supporting clinical diagnostics and large-scale research initiatives. Further, the expansion of proteomics applications into drug discovery, biomarker validation, and agricultural biotechnology highlights the versatility and extensive impact of these technologies.Surging Applications of Proteomics in Precision Medicine: Personalized medicine strives to customize medical treatment based on the unique characteristics of each patient, using detailed molecular information, including proteins, to guide clinical decisions. Proteomicsplays a crucial role in this approach by enabling the identification and quantification of protein biomarkers important for early disease detection, prognosis, and the selection of targeted therapies. As healthcare systems worldwide move toward customized treatments, the demand for comprehensive protein analysis has grown. Proteomics technologies allow clinicians and researchers to uncover the molecular foundations of cancer and diabetes, by mapping protein expression profiles that are unique to each patient. This capability supports the development of targeted drugs and therapies, enhancing treatment effectiveness while reducing adverse effects. For example, identifying specific protein markers can guide the selection of monoclonal antibodies or other biologic therapies, which are central to precision medicine strategies.Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation



Based on product & service, the proteomics market is segmented into instrumentation technologies, reagents & consumables, and software & services. The reagents & consumables segment held the largest market share in 2024 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during 2025–2031.

By application, the market is divided into drug discovery & development, clinical diagnostics, and others. The clinical diagnostics segment held the largest proteomics market share in 2024.

Per end user, the proteomics market is divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals, research & clinical laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest proteomics market share in 2024. The proteomics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: Major companies operating in the proteomics market include Proteome Sciences; Biognosys; Shantani; Olink; SomaLogic Operating Co., Inc.; Creative Proteomics; QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED; Proteomics International; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; SCIEX; Illumina, Inc.; and Promise Proteomics. Trending Topics: Advancements in proteomics, AI in Precision Medicine, mRNA Vaccines, Innovative Consumables used for Proteomics, etc.

Global Headlines on Proteomics



" The UK Biobank has launched a groundbreaking study to analyze the proteins circulating in our bodies, aiming to transform disease research and treatment.”

“ SomaLogic and Illumina, Inc. announced a joint development agreement to utilize the SomaScan Proteomics Assay on Illumina's current and future high-throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms.”

“ Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd received funding of US$ 13,516 to support the production of its PromarkerD clinical diagnostic in Australia.” " Akoya Biosciences, Inc. and Enable Medicine partnered to create the largest commercially available single-cell spatial proteomics atlas for researchers and clinicians. "

Conclusion

The rising technological advancements in protein-based diagnostic tools and increasing use of proteomics in precision medicine drive the growth of proteomics market. The demand for proteomics is fuelled by its clinical applications in diagnostics and drug discovery, as well as increased investments from government and private sectors. The rise in clinical trials and translational research also plays a significant role. High-resolution mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing, and sophisticated bioinformatics tools have accelerated the adoption of proteomics in personalized medicine. These innovations enable the analysis of complex protein networks, the prediction of therapeutic responses, and the monitoring of disease progression with remarkable accuracy.

The demand for precision medicine has led to collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and technology providers. In April 2024, Genomics plc and GSK announced a new collaboration to investigate the use of polygenic risk scores (PRS) in clinical trials. This partnership aims to enhance understanding of disease risk and improve patient selection, thereby supporting the optimization of trial design. Such collaborations fosters a dynamic ecosystem for proteomics research and commercialization.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others-with valuable insights into how to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

