Lottery And Sports Power Triple Driver Lineup At Detroit Grand Prix

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ilott, Foster, and Murray Fly the Flag for Global Brands Across IndyCar and Indy NXT

DETROIT, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW)(“the Company” or and the next-generation sports media platform, are proud to announce their continued sponsorship of three exceptionally talented drivers - Callum Ilott, Louis Foster and Sebastian Murray - as they take to the streets of Detroit this weekend in both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone.









branded helmet worn by Callum Ilott

Callum Ilott: Helmet Deal Extended Through 2025

Following his standout showing at the Indianapolis 500, Callum Ilott will now wear the logo front and center on his custom helmet for the remainder of the 2025 season. Driving car number 90 for the Prema racing team, Ilott represents lead entry in the top-tier INDYCAR SERIES.

“We're proud to extend our relationship with Callum,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of and .“I had the pleasure of spending time with Callum at the Indy 500 following his great drive, and I was really impressed not only by his ability to drive the wheels off a car, but also by his commercial understanding of how important partnerships like this are for the future. We look forward to working with Callum through this year and beyond.”









branded helmet worn by Louis Foster.

Louis Foster: Partnership Continues Post-Indy 500

After finishing 12th and earning Top Rookie Honors at the Indy 500 last weekend, Louis Foster continues his strong run in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 45 car. The branding will now appear on the chin of Foster's car, showcasing the Company's commitment to elite racing talent.

“Detroit's a tricky track and there have been some eventful races there in recent years,” Foster commented. “The main goal is to qualify well and stay out of trouble to keep our momentum going.”

“It's just, like, super bumpy,” he added .“It's really short and narrow. For us to be on the limit and not end up in the wall, it just makes it very, very challenging. In some areas, it's very narrow. In others, you have different tarmacs in different corners, which makes it hard to feel the grip of the car.”

“Not only did Louis deliver one of the outstanding drives of the Indy 500 weekend,” said Marc Bircham, Director of ,“but having spent time with him personally, I can say he's got a fantastic personality - every sponsor's dream. He has a great racing pedigree. He's the complete package.”

Sebastian Murray: Rising Star Continues Indy NXT Journey

In the INDY NXT by Firestone championship, Sebastian Murray will once again carry branding on the rear spoiler and nose wing endplates of his Andretti Cape Motorsports machine. As the youngest driver in the group, Murray's progression symbolizes the long-term vision for both and in supporting emerging motorsport talent and driver development.

“Sebastian represents the future,” said Marc Bircham .“He's calm under pressure and has the talent to rise quickly through the ranks. We're excited to watch his journey unfold and to be a part of it.”

“Marc and I also had the pleasure of spending time with Sebastian over the Indy 500 weekend,” said Matthew McGahan ,“and he's not only a charming young man but an exceptional natural driver. There's no doubt he's one to watch.”

Detroit Street Circuit: The Challenge Ahead

Detroit's circuit is one of the most demanding in motorsport, with tight corners, changing surfaces, and limited overtaking zones that test both driver skill and race strategy. This marks the fourth major event in May, closing out the busiest month of the INDYCAR calendar.

Broadcast Schedule (ET):



Fri, May 30 – Practice 1: 3:00 PM (FS2, Sky Sports F1 UK)

Sat, May 31 – Practice 2: 9:00 AM / Qualifying: 12:00 PM (FS1, Sky Sports) Sun, June 1 – Warm-Up: 9:30 AM / Race: 12:30 PM (FOX, Sky Sports F1 UK)



Triple Sponsorship, One Global Vision

This three-driver lineup exemplifies and investment in world-class motorsport to raise global brand awareness and fan engagement. From helmet design to car decals, the brands are front and center on one of the most watched racing series in the world.

“This is more than sponsorship - it's the start of a movement,” said Matthew McGahan .“We're building long-term equity in the sports and entertainment verticals, and these partnerships are already delivering global brand recognition along with signaling to our shareholders that we are making strides to increase the value of our premium brand assets.”

About

The Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands - including Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on X , Instagram and Facebook .

For more information, please visit or or contact our media relations team.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“initiatives,”“continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company's internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company's ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: For more information, please visit or or contact our media relations team at ....