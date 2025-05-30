Discover, Taste, And Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers During June Dairy Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visit Our Family Farms and Enjoy Award-Winning Dairy in America's Dairyland

MADISON, Wis., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer begins, Wisconsin kicks off one of its most beloved traditions – June Dairy Month – a statewide celebration honoring the dairy farm families who care for their animals, steward the land, and produce world-class milk and dairy products that are enjoyed around the world.

“This June, we invite everyone to discover the dedication, innovation, and legacy that define Wisconsin dairy,” says Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.“Whether you're visiting a farm, enjoying a dairy breakfast, or simply adding Wisconsin cheese to your grocery cart, you're supporting hardworking families who've made this their life's mission.”

More than 60 dairy-focused events are scheduled across Wisconsin this June, offering the public a firsthand look at the farms and families that power the state's $52.8 billion dairy industry. These gatherings highlight the people, products, and passion that make Wisconsin America's Dairyland-a title earned through generations of dedication and world-renowned dairy craftsmanship.

DISCOVER - Farm breakfasts, open houses, and community events allow families to visit local farms, meet dairy farmers, and learn how animal care and land stewardship are core to everyday life on Wisconsin farms. Many farms have been in the same family for generations-blending traditional values with modern innovations to ensure a strong future for Wisconsin agriculture.

TASTE - Wisconsin dairy products deliver unmatched quality and flavor. From award-winning cheeses to fresh milk and ice cream, every product reflects the expertise and care of family-owned farms and skilled cheesemakers. This June, visit a local creamery, ice cream shop, or your favorite cheese counter to taste award‐winning cheese and other nutrient‐rich dairy foods-and don't miss a dairy breakfast to learn more about our state's dairy traditions.

SUPPORT - When you choose Wisconsin dairy, you're doing more than enjoying world-class products-you're supporting an industry that fuels local economies and sustains more than 120,000 jobs across the state. Each gallon of milk and wedge of cheese represents the dedication of farm families who care about their cows, land, and communities. By choosing Wisconsin products, you help sustain this legacy for generations to come.

Whether you're a lifelong dairy lover or new to farm-fresh experiences, June Dairy Month offers a unique opportunity to celebrate what makes Wisconsin dairy truly exceptional. To learn more about June Dairy Month events near you, visit WisconsinDairy.org/June-Dairy-Month , or for recipes, pairing ideas and inspiration for summer celebrations, visit .

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at .

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other country. For more information, visit or connect on Faceboo .

A young visitor connects with a dairy cow at a Wisconsin June Dairy Month Breakfast on the Farm event.

