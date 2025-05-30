Stanton Optical Opens New Store In Columbus, IN

Stanton Optical Columbus (IN) - Grand Opening - Buy Designer Glasses, Contacts, and Sunglasses

- Kissel - SVP Chief Operating Officer COLUMBUS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Columbus, IN, on May 26th. This new addition at 1960 N. National Rd., Suite 300, Columbus, IN 47201, strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 300+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less“Imagine walking in for an eye exam and leaving with single-vision glasses the same day . That's the kind of convenience customers can expect at Stanton Optical, thanks to our cutting-edge in-store labs," remarked Kissel Goldman, SVP, Chief Operating Officer.“This is our 6th Stanton Optical store in the Indianapolis market, a community we've been serving since we launched our first store in 2006. As we come up to our 20th anniversary of providing easy and affordable eye care services for men, women and kids, we continue to focus on being a comprehensive one-stop-eye-shop. We serve those with and without vision insurance, accepting FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network, and even offer special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.”Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics and has partnered with Physicians Eyecare Group to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams through patented telehealth technology. Affiliated eye doctors have conducted more than 4 million telehealth eye exams to-date, making healthy eyes more accessible and enabling doctors to see more patients, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses for $79 (including Anti-Glare lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam*.The new location is less than 1 mile from Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena, and walking distance from large retail stores.Hours of operation for the new store are:Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pmSaturday from 9 am-6 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at or call (812) 397-4202. The list of Indianapolis locations include:.14708 Greyhound Plaza, Ste 2, Carmel, IN 46032.9235 Michigan Rd, Suite D, Indianapolis, IN 46268.613 E McGalliard Rd, Muncie, IN 47303.7853 South US 31, Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46227.10724 E US Hwy 36, Avon, IN 46123.1960 N National Rd, Suite 300, Columbus, IN 47201 – NEW STOREAbout Now Optics:Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Its top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at .

