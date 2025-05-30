Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 15.23% To Reach US$228.202 Billion By 2030

The electric commercial vehicles market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% from US$112.337 billion in 2025 to US$228.202 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the electric commercial vehicles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$228.202 billion by 2030.The electric commercial vehicles market is experiencing a significant surge in demand as companies and consumers alike prioritize sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. This trend has been further accelerated by the global push towards clean energy and the need for more environmentally-friendly transportation options.This growth can be attributed to the increasing government initiatives and regulations promoting the adoption of electric vehicles , as well as the rising awareness among consumers about the environmental impact of traditional fuel-powered vehicles.One of the key factors driving the growth of the electric commercial vehicles market is the cost savings associated with electric vehicles. With lower maintenance and fuel costs, electric vehicles offer a more cost-effective option for businesses, especially those with large fleets. Additionally, advancements in battery technology have increased the range and performance of electric vehicles, making them a more viable option for commercial use.The electric commercial vehicles market is also seeing a rise in innovative solutions, such as electric trucks and vans with autonomous capabilities, further enhancing their appeal to businesses. These vehicles not only reduce carbon emissions but also offer increased efficiency and safety on the road.As the demand for sustainable transportation continues to grow, the electric commercial vehicles market is expected to see even more significant growth in the coming years. With the support of government initiatives and advancements in technology, electric vehicles are becoming a more accessible and practical option for businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the electric commercial vehicles market that have been covered are BYD Co., Ltd., Tesla, Inc., Ford Motor Company, Rivian, Workhorse, Nikola Motor Company, Daimler Truck, Volvo Trucks, Scania, MAN Truck & Bus, among others.The market analytics report segments the electric commercial vehicles market as follows:.By Vehicle TypeoBuses and CoachesoTrucks.Light-Duty Trucks.Medium-Duty Trucks.Heavy-Duty TrucksoVansoPick-up Trucks.By PropulsionoBattery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)oPlug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)oFuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs).By Power OutputoLess than 150 kWo150-250 kWoAbove 250 kW.By ApplicationoLogistics and TransportationoPublic TransportationoConstruction and MiningoAgricultureoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoAustraliaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.BYD Co., Ltd..Tesla, Inc..Ford Motor Company.Rivian.Workhorse.Nikola Motor Company.Daimler Truck.Volvo Trucks.Scania.MAN Truck & Bus.Hyundai Motor Company.Tata Motors.Mahindra 