Atherectomy Devices Market Anticipated To Surpass US$1,686.032 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 7.29%

The atherectomy devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% from US$1,186.030 million in 2025 to US$1,686.032 million by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the atherectomy devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,686.032 million by 2030.The global market for atherectomy devices is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Atherectomy is a minimally invasive procedure used to remove plaque from arteries, reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. This market growth is expected to benefit patients, healthcare providers, and manufacturers alike.The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, is a major factor driving the demand for atherectomy devices. Additionally, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures by healthcare providers and patients is expected to further fuel market growth.The market is also seeing a rise in technological advancements, with companies investing in research and development to improve the efficacy and safety of atherectomy devices. For instance, in March 2021, Medtronic received FDA approval for its IN AV drug-coated balloon, which is used in conjunction with atherectomy for the treatment of peripheral artery disease. This approval is expected to boost the demand for atherectomy devices and further drive market growth.The atherectomy devices market is highly competitive, with key players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medtronic dominating the market. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to expand their market share. With the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the continuous advancements in technology, the atherectomy devices market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, providing better treatment options for patients with cardiovascular diseases. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the atherectomy devices market that have been covered are Boston Scientific Corporation, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Abbott, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, AngioDynamics, Biomerics, Avinger, among others. Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients.

