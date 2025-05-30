Centre Committed To Strengthening The Mining Sector: Union Mines Secretary
Highlighting the rising global demand for critical minerals, he said that both central and state mineral exploration agencies are now being joined by private experts to accelerate progress.
During a meeting in Jaipur with Principal Secretary Mines, T. Ravikant, and other stakeholders, Kantha Rao noted that 35 private exploration agencies have been registered with the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), and 20 agencies have already commenced work, including in Rajasthan.
"Rajasthan is the most progressive state in the mining sector," Kantha Rao said, praising the state for auctioning the highest number of major mineral blocks.
He reiterated that the National Critical Mineral Mission has been launched to boost research and development, with NMET providing financial support for exploration, processing, and recycling efforts.
To address delays in operationalising auctioned mines, Kantha Rao called for enhanced coordination among stakeholders and reduced procedural hurdles.
He urged institutions like GSI, MECL, IBM, DGMS, and relevant state agencies to hold workshops and seminars to educate industry participants on recent developments. T. Ravikant, Principal Secretary of Rajasthan's Mines and Geology Department, shared that Rajasthan has auctioned 88 major mineral blocks, leading the nation.
He highlighted the state's proactive approach, including a new mineral policy, M-sand policy, and streamlined regulations that are yielding positive outcomes. Director of Mines, Deepak Tanwar, presented updates on auction blocks and their development through a detailed presentation. Senior officials from the central and state governments were present at the meeting.
During discussions, Neemkathana MLA Suresh Modi called for resolving mining sector issues. Mining Association representatives proposed granting industry status to mining, reviving dormant leases by treating them as sick units, ensuring DMFT funds are used in mining-affected areas, creating a land bank, addressing the concerns of small mine owners, and updating land records to reflect mining activity.
The meeting also included detailed interactions with auction mine representatives to expedite their operational rollout.
