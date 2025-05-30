GROWTH Campaign In Ireland By Eurospeak Language School For Empowering Young Minds!

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 30, 2025 4:58 am - The GROWTH campaign, engaging European youth in entrepreneurship, nears completion after two impactful years of implementation.

The GROWTH project (Project Number: 2022-2-IT03-KA220-YOU000093446), whose full title is:“An innovative approach to engage European youth in positive entrepreneurial initiatives” is slowly approaching to its end after 2 years of implementation.

The GROWTH Campaigns started with the GROWTH Campaign in Ireland by Eurospeak, which was held on the 7th of April 2025 at Donegal's English Language School premises in Donegal, Bundoran in Ireland. A total of 40 participants attended the event and many of them were students. The GROWTH Campaign in Ireland aimed to present the GROWTH project and its deliverables and it was combined with a workshop on“Creating your own entrepreneurship ideas.”

After presenting GROWTH project and its deliverables, participants were introduced to key concepts of entrepreneurship. They had the chance to go through the GROWTH's e-learning platform and the GROWTH's digital game. All participants showed a great interest in the inspiring entrepreneurship stories of Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify and Moziah Bridges, founder of Mo's Bows. Upon emphasising that successful entrepreneurship often starts with a personal problem to solve, participants were divided into groups and asked to create their own entrepreneurship ideas. All groups summarised their aim, target audience, business model and how they planned to advertise their product. They presented their ideas and everyone remained highly engaged and enthusiastic about the topic.

Empowering Young Minds: Growth Campaign

The event helped students build confidence in expressing their ideas and collaborating in teams. Participants became more aware of how entrepreneurship can be a tool to solve real-life problems. They found the session inspiring and enjoyable. The stories and group work inspired some to consider starting their own small initiatives in the future. Overall, participants underlined that they now understand better what a business model is and expressed interest in learning more about the GROWTH project and its deliverables.

Until the end of May there will be more GROWTH Campaigns by the rest of the partners: in Italy by the coordinator of the project, Prometheus, in Bulgaria by Balkan Bridge, in Austria by ESICA the Education and Social Innovation Centre of Austria, in Belgium by Connect your city- Brussels and in Greece by Innovation Hive and Innovation Bee.

For more news, stay tuned!