NEPCON JAPAN [September] 2025 - Exhibitor Applications Now Open For Asia's Premier Electronics Exhib

TOKYO, JAPAN - RX Japan is now accepting exhibitor applications for NEPCON JAPAN [September] 2025, taking place September 17–19 at Makuhari Messe, Japan. As one of Asia's leading platforms for electronics R&D and manufacturing, NEPCON JAPAN is set to welcome over 300* exhibitors and 33,000* attendees in this year's expanded edition. (*expected, including concurrent shows)

NEPCON JAPAN has been a trusted name in the electronics industry for over 35 years, serving as a bridge between innovation and market demand. The September edition, launched in 2022 due to strong industry demand, provides an essential touchpoint for companies seeking to engage mid-year with buyers, engineers, and key decision-makers. The show has a strong legacy of attracting global leaders, including Bosch, Carl Zeiss, Fujitsu, Hitachi, and Panasonic.

A Proven Gateway to Japan & Asia's Electronics Markets

Japan remains one of the most lucrative and influential markets in the global electronics sector. NEPCON JAPAN [September] offers a powerful platform for overseas companies to establish or expand their footprint. Exhibitors are supported by RX Japan's extensive international network, with local agencies in regions including China, South Korea and Taiwan.

Each agency provides tailored support with sales representatives who are fluent in local languages and familiar with cultural nuances, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience. Whether a first-time exhibitor or a returning participant, RX Japan's international team ensures that the exhibiting journey is smooth, professional, and strategically aligned.

New in 2025: Power Device & Module Expo

This year's edition introduces an exciting new addition: the Power Device & Module Expo. Created to spotlight the rapidly growing market of power electronics, this specialised zone features components, materials, and equipment related to power devices and modules.

With applications across automotive, energy infrastructure, rail systems, and industrial machinery, this expo is the ideal platform for innovators working at the cutting edge of energy efficiency and power solutions. From power semiconductor manufacturers to testing and inspection equipment providers, participating companies will gain exposure to a highly targeted audience actively seeking next-generation solutions.

The launch of this new zone underscores NEPCON's commitment to staying ahead of technological shifts and offering exhibitors access to emerging opportunities. Attendees will not only see the latest innovations but also be able to connect directly with technical buyers and development engineers.

“NEPCON JAPAN continues to evolve in response to the needs of the electronics industry,” stated NEPCON Show Director Masaki Soda.“We're especially excited about the Power Device & Module Expo this year. It's a fast-growing field, and we're proud to provide a dedicated platform for companies in this space to gain real visibility and connect with serious business prospects.”

Even Greater Exposure Through Co-Located Shows

NEPCON JAPAN [September] is held concurrently with two powerhouse events: AUTOMOTIVE WORLD and Factory Innovation Week. This strategic scheduling boosts foot traffic and gives exhibitors the chance to engage a broader range of industry professionals.

With cross-sector themes like mobility, smart factories, and green technologies, the co-located events allow for chance encounters and provide opportunities toward new partnerships, cross-industry collaborations, and an expanded customer base. It's an ideal setting for companies looking to maximise their investment and visibility within a dynamic, high-volume environment.

Don't Miss Out – Exhibitor Applications Now Open

The 2025 edition is expected to reach record numbers, a reflection of both the show's rising profile and the continued strength of Asia's electronics manufacturing sector.

Date: September 17 (Wed) – 19 (Fri), 2025

Venue: Makuhari Messe, Japan

For companies looking to launch a new product, interested in entering the Japanese market, or aiming to strengthen their industry connections, NEPCON JAPAN [September] is the place to be.

Apply to exhibit:

For more information, please contact:

TEL: +81-3-6739-4102

