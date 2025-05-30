Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Finishing Construction Of Closed-Type Substation In Khankendi


2025-05-30 09:07:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 30. The process of relocating old power lines and the construction of a closed-type substation in Khankendi are nearing completion, Advisor to the President of Azerenergy OJSC on General Affairs Vugar Aliyev said at a meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply Issues in Khankendi, Trend reports.

In his assessment, the station aligns with the requisite contemporary benchmarks.

"The underground laying of other lines has also begun," Aliyev explained.

He mentioned that the power lines from Khankendi to Aghdara and Kalbajar have been updated.

"In the future, the line from Khankendi to Aghdam will be connected to the junction substation in Aghdam. Currently, two substations are operating in Khankendi, and modernization work is underway at both of them," the official added.

