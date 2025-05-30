Azerbaijan Finishing Construction Of Closed-Type Substation In Khankendi
In his assessment, the station aligns with the requisite contemporary benchmarks.
"The underground laying of other lines has also begun," Aliyev explained.
He mentioned that the power lines from Khankendi to Aghdara and Kalbajar have been updated.
"In the future, the line from Khankendi to Aghdam will be connected to the junction substation in Aghdam. Currently, two substations are operating in Khankendi, and modernization work is underway at both of them," the official added.
