Azerbaijan Supports Inclusive Education In Jordan With New Laboratory Initiative

An inclusive education laboratory for students with disabilities has been officially opened at the University of Jordan, thanks to support from the Azerbaijan International Development Assistance Agency (AIDA), Azernews reports via local media report.

The opening ceremony was attended by the university's rector, Nazir Obeydat; Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan, Eldar Salimov; AIDA Director Elmaddin Mehdiyev; as well as representatives from academic institutions, the diplomatic corps, and students.

The newly launched laboratory, fully equipped by AIDA with state-of-the-art devices and specialized software, is designed to meet the academic needs of students with disabilities. The initiative aims to enhance both the academic experience and social integration of these students, ensuring more equitable access to educational opportunities.

A promotional video showcasing the cultural and natural landmarks of Azerbaijan was also presented during the event, further underlining the spirit of bilateral cooperation and cultural exchange.

This is not the first time Azerbaijan has supported inclusive education at the University of Jordan. AIDA previously established a computer lab for students with disabilities at the university, also equipped with advanced technology and accessibility tools. The latest initiative builds on that commitment, strengthening Azerbaijan's role in promoting inclusive and accessible education beyond its borders.