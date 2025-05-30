Esgold Launches Final Concentration Tests Ahead Of First Production At Montauban

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) -or theis pleased to announce the launch of final spiral concentration tests at its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec-a critical step toward initiating production later this year.

The tests are being conducted on material sourced from the historic railbed stockpile, which is geologically distinct from the Anacon tailings material. This railbed material contains significantly higher concentrations of gold and especially silver, and notably lacks mica, which can interfere with traditional separation methods.

Below are key highlights from the ongoing spiral concentration tests:



Final-stage gravity tests underway on high-grade railbed material using production-model Humphrey Spirals to assess direct bullion pour potential.

Targeting a concentrate with less than 0.3% of total mass yet capturing over 50% of contained gold and silver-minimizing cyanide use and maximizing processing efficiency. Lab assay results expected within the month , representing one of the final steps before full-scale production at the Montauban Project begins.

Optimizing Recovery and Pour-Ready Concentrate

Using a Humphrey Spiral-identical to the equipment already installed in the Montauban plant-the Company is assessing various solid concentrations in feedstock to determine the optimal conditions for generating a high-grade concentrate. The goal is to produce a concentrate representing less than 0.3% of the feed mass while capturing more than 50% of the gold and silver content.

If successful, this could allow the Company to bypass traditional circuit steps and pour bullion directly on site, drastically reducing processing time and cyanide consumption. This test not only optimizes throughput efficiency but also supports ESGold's capital-efficient, low-environmental-footprint approach to gold and silver recovery.

Strategic Importance of the Railbed Material

"The metallurgical profile of the railbed material opens a potentially game-changing opportunity for ESGold," said Paul Mastantuono, CEO at ESGold. "If the spiral tests confirm our hypothesis, we may be able to generate pour-grade concentrate directly from the gravity circuit-reducing reagent consumption, accelerating cash flow, and delivering a more efficient, cleaner production process."

Timeline and Next Steps



The spiral tests will be completed within one week of commencement.

Final lab concentration results are expected within one month after concentration tests. Equipment installation at Montauban continues to advance, with commissioning on track.



These spiral tests represent one of the final technical milestones prior to processing startup, reinforcing ESGold's near-term production timeline and its strategy to become one of Canada's next gold and silver mining companies .

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Edmond St-Jean, P.Eng., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. St-Jean is a consultant to ESGold and has over 40 years of experience in mineral processing and metallurgical engineering.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the development and construction timelines of the Montauban Project, future production, and anticipated project milestones. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

