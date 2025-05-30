Is Journalism's Demise Inevitable? New Book Challenges Perception
Cambridge, UK – May 29, 2025:
Thorough, challenging and controversial book, Saving Journalism: The Rise, Demise and Survival of the News by Dr. Jenny M. Taylor launches from Global Resilience Publishing on May 29, 2025, as an urgent and vital examination of the crisis facing journalism today and a call to action to enhance its essential role in nurturing freedom, accountability, responsibility, and democracy.
Available in hardback for £35 (344 pages), ISBN: 9781913738334, the book can be ordered from May the 29th, 2025, at
Drawing on a career in journalism and scholarship spanning decades, Dr. Taylor explores journalism's heroic spiritual origins, its current challenges amid digital disruption and misinformation, and what must be done to save the Fourth Estate. The book is both a historical narrative and a passionate plea for renewal in an era when“the most prodigious capability for spreading lies the world has ever seen” threatens public trust.
Endorsements for Saving Journalism
“A brilliant and unexpected study of how journalism came to be the enfant terrible of the modern world, and what it would mean to lose it.”
– Tom Holland , historian and prize-winning author
“An important book... lays the groundwork for a renewal of healthy journalism.”
– Revd Professor Craig Bartholomew , Kirby Laing Institute, Cambridge
“All journalists should read it, as should many others. There is nothing else quite like it.”
– Paul Marshall , Wilson Distinguished Professor, Baylor University, USA
“Jenny Taylor's passionate and captivating analysis of journalism's spiritual roots helps explain many journalists' brave and determined pursuit of social justice.”
– David Lush , journalist, ex-publisher, and development worker
About the Author: Dr. Jenny M. Taylor began her journalism career in 1974 and has contributed to The Guardian, The Times, and European media. Founder of Lapido Media and Research Fellow at the Kirby Laing Centre for Public Theology, she is recognized as a leading cultural analyst on media and religion.
- Author photo ATTACHED Book cover image ATTACHED
About the Publisher : Global Resilience Publishing (GRP) focuses exclusively on global issues such as countering totalitarianism, ethical technology, climate change, and improving multilateral governance. GRP's books take a global, rather than national, perspective on these urgent challenges.
Press Contact: Requests for interviews, further information, and review copies available right now : Mr. Prabhu Guptara, ... , Mobile: 0753 581 5179,
ENDS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment