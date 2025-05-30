Guyana Colombia Strengthens Partnership Through Private-Sector Investments

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali welcomed the massive DROMINC Asphalt Plant located along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, describing it as a gateway to deeper relations between Guyana and Colombia.

Created in 2024 in Guyana, DROMINC is a Colombian company that supplies asphalt mixture and stone aggregates, including the service of extension and compaction of the mixture. It is expected to serve Guyana's booming construction sector with many infrastructure projects currently underway.

This massive plant was inaugurated by a simple ribbon cutting ceremony held on Wednesday evening. Attendees included president Ali, the former president of Colombia, Ivan Duque and chief investment officer from the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop among other representatives from DROMINC and the local private sector.

“Today is also about building relationship between two countries, because you can go back now and tell your private sector about your own experience, not about propaganda, not about ...some perception, but –reality,” p resident Ali underscored in his remarks.

Guyana's head of state also recognised former president Duque's consistent international advocacy and support for Guyana

Beyond just an asphalt plant, the president reemphasised that this single investment represents the opening up of doors and creating new opportunities for foreign investors, including Colombia. He encouraged Colombian businesses to go beyond their traditional markets and consider regional expansion, particularly in precast materials, affordable construction solutions, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Related: Guyana is 'no longer seeking development, it is realising it – president Ali

The president also suggested positioning Guyana as a hub for rapid disaster response in the Caribbean, calling for more research and development to support this vision, from Colombian investors and others alike.

Speaking on this specifically, he said,“I want to encourage you to work in your field, yes ...but what about the next market? ... How do we get affordable concrete blocks made in Guyana in every single market within the region, the Caribbean region? How do we get precast tiles in every single market in the Caribbean?”

The head of state also urged investors to consider how they can integrate with local services to minimise costs and increase operational efficiency, as the local capacity has been built over the past years.

Looking back, president Ali noted that Guyana likely was not part of Colombia's initial expansion plans– yet it has become a global story of transformation.

This is not by accident, but is, “ driven by a multi-dimensional approach to national development and global positioning. And in that multi-dimensional approach, we are building a country to address all the global challenges that we face ,” the president pointed out, noting that this includes food, energy and climate security and enhancing interregional trade.

The president pointed to the Linden-Soesdyke Highway as an example of Guyana's infrastructural transformation. Previously seen as just a route out of Georgetown, it has now become a core development corridor. The government is reconstructing the highway and billions of Guyanese dollars are being invested in diverse sectors along it, including agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and urbanisation.

Other ambitious initiatives such as the Linden to Lethem Road, the new Corentyne River Bridge, and major infrastructure connecting Region Seven's communities were highlighted. Looking ahead, president Ali said the government envisions bringing in three million annual visitors, leveraging the services and infrastructure being built. This includes expansion at the international airport and the creation of a robust ecosystem for tourism, investment, and innovation, among others.

Meanwhile, member of the executive board of directors of DROMINC, DROMOS Pavimentos and Incominerias, Rafael Reyes, recalled the group's initial visit to Guyana, which he said opened their eyes to new possibilities.

That experience, he informed the audience, not only revealed investment potential, but a deeper opportunity to contribute to the country's growth.

“We are not here for a one-time opportunity. Rather, it is a demonstration of our confidence in president Irfaan Ali's national vision. Under his leadership, Guyana has achieved extraordinary results,” he expressed.

The post Guyana – Colombia strengthens partnership through private-sector investments appeared first on Caribbean News Global .