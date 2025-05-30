Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK: New Police Dog Facility Opens To Boost Real-World Readiness


2025-05-30 09:01:52
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – A state-of-the-art training facility designed to better prepare police dogs for real-world operational environments has officially opened at Griffin Park, in Cumbria.

Affectionately named 'Griffin Bark', the purpose-built area replicates the complex and often challenging scenarios dogs may encounter in the field.

Developed to enhance realism in training, Griffin Bark includes a variety of features such as solid and open staircases, two training towers with different flooring types, interconnected tunnels (including confined spaces and vertical access areas), and realistic entry points like chain screens and curtain doors. It also houses a street scene setup with signage, furniture, barriers, and multiple scent concealment points.

The facility is directly connected to the Dog Training Unit and kennel building via a secure enclosed route, allowing easy and safe access for handlers and their dogs.

By offering more frequent and immersive training opportunities, Griffin Bark plays a vital role in building canine confidence, resilience, and search effectiveness. It also promotes closer collaboration with the Firearms Training Unit, supporting joint operational readiness.

The creation of this unique training environment reflects the Civil Nuclear Constabulary's continued commitment to the Dog Training Unit and promotes greater inter-operability with the Firearms Training Unit.

