Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Tajikistan's President

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon during his visit to Dushanbe, discussing bilateral economic projects and ways to strengthen ties between the two countries. The talks focused on regional cooperation initiatives, including the CASA-1000 electricity transmission project and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to Pakistan's Prime Minister Office, Sharif highlighted the importance of the CPEC in connecting Central Asia and South Asia, emphasizing the corridor's strategic role in enhancing regional connectivity. Both leaders agreed to expand cooperation in investment, education, culture, and information technology sectors.

Tajikistan's state media outlet, Khovar, reported that the two leaders also reached agreements on boosting collaboration in energy, transportation, and communications. Tajikistan expressed interest in accessing Pakistani ports via air, road, and rail to strengthen regional trade and economic linkages.

Sharif's visit to Dushanbe was also tied to his participation in the first International Conference on the Protection of Natural Glaciers, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to environmental sustainability alongside economic development.

This visit is part of Shahbaz Sharif's broader diplomatic efforts to deepen regional ties. He had recently traveled to Turkey, Iran, and Azerbaijan as part of Pakistan's strategic push to bolster its political and economic standing amid ongoing tensions with India.

The meeting between Pakistan and Tajikistan reflects a growing trend of regional cooperation in Central and South Asia, aimed at economic integration and stability. Projects like CASA-1000, which seeks to transmit hydroelectric power from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and Afghanistan, are crucial for addressing energy shortages in the region.

Furthermore, Pakistan's push to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Central Asia aligns with Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to create interconnected economic zones. Enhanced access to Pakistani ports could provide landlocked Central Asian countries with vital trade routes, fostering mutual economic growth and geopolitical influence.

