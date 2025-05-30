Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + April Inflation Data Released


2025-05-30 09:01:20

  • Stocks are little changed Friday as traders continue to parse through headlines. The Court of International Trade halted the bulk of President Trump's tariffs Wednesday. It then granted a stay on Thursday, permitting them until next week
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that U.S.-China trade talks are "a bit stalled." Bessent led the U.S. and China to a temporary agreement in Switzerland in early May after a rapid escalation in tensions in April.
  • Q1 GDP data yesterday showed the U.S. economy contracted two-tenths of a percent from January through March. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge today is expected to show pace of price gains increase 2.2% in April from a year ago.

Opening Bell
 Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI ) celebrates the 30th anniversary of its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
 Tech: NYC celebrates New York's thriving tech industry through the pre-launch of Obviously NYC

