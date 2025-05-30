NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + April Inflation Data Released
-
Stocks are little changed Friday as traders continue to parse through headlines. The Court of International Trade halted the bulk of President Trump's tariffs Wednesday. It then granted a stay on Thursday, permitting them until next week
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that U.S.-China trade talks are "a bit stalled." Bessent led the U.S. and China to a temporary agreement in Switzerland in early May after a rapid escalation in tensions in April.
Q1 GDP data yesterday showed the U.S. economy contracted two-tenths of a percent from January through March. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge today is expected to show pace of price gains increase 2.2% in April from a year ago.
Opening Bell
Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI ) celebrates the 30th anniversary of its listing on the NYSE
Closing Bell
Tech: NYC celebrates New York's thriving tech industry through the pre-launch of Obviously NYC
