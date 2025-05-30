Dove And Club Pilates Partner On #Everybodypilates Initiative To Celebrate Body Confidence And Help Redefine What A Pilates Body Looks Like

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As International Pilates Month comes to a close, Dove and Club Pilates are coming together to share one powerful message: Pilates is for every body.

Rooted in a shared commitment to body confidence and inclusivity, Dove and Club Pilates envision a world where movement is a celebration of what our bodies can do-regardless of shape or size. To bring this vision to life and respond to the recent viral debate around what a "Pilates body" looks like, the two brands are launching the #EveryBodyPilates initiative, offering free, Level 1 Reformer Pilates classes at select Club Pilates studios across the U.S. on Saturday, May 31st .

These inclusive classes reflect Dove's mission to challenge narrow beauty ideals and help everyone build a positive relationship with the way they look. Designed for all bodies and experience levels, the #EveryBodyPilates class invites participants to feel strong, supported, and confident in their Pilates practice. Free classes * will be available at select Club Pilates locations in five major cities across the U.S. at 5 p.m. local time: New York City (West Chelsea), Houston (Pearland), Miami (South Miami), Chicago (Logan Square), and Los Angeles (South Pasadena) – spaces are limited. No membership or Reformer status required. Call participating studio nearest you to book your spot and embrace the best version of yourself.

"At Dove, we recognize that too often, fitness conversations focus on appearance rather than ability-which can undermine women's body confidence. As a leader in self-esteem, we are proud to partner with Club Pilates and empower women to redefine what a "Pilates body" looks like and help them feel strong, capable, and confident in every movement," said Kathryn Holl Fernandez, Head of Dove US Skin Cleansing & Brand Purpose.

To take this mission even further, Dove and Club Pilates are hosting a nationwide giveaway to empower five lucky winners with the ultimate confidence boost: one month of unlimited Club Pilates classes at a studio of your choice and a curated set of skin-loving essentials from Dove. For a chance to win, post your best Pilates photo or video, tagging @Dove and @ClubPilates (if entering on Instagram) or @ClubPilatesNational (if entering on TikTok) using the hashtags #EveryBodyPilates and #Sweepstakes **.

"At Club Pilates, we have always celebrated all body types, ability levels and walks of life, as we believe Pilates is truly for every body," said Tianna Strateman, President of Club Pilates . "We are excited to bring our and Dove's missions of body confidence to life through these #EveryBodyPilates classes around the country, capping off National Pilates Month and empowering everybody to feel their best on and off the Reformer."

Every body is a Pilates body. Join Dove and Club Pilates in the #EveryBodyPilates movement. Learn more and enter the official giveaway at unileversweepsrules/dovepilates.

