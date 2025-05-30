Dove And Club Pilates Partner On #Everybodypilates Initiative To Celebrate Body Confidence And Help Redefine What A Pilates Body Looks Like

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As International Pilates Month comes to a close, Dove and Club Pilates are coming together to share one powerful message: Pilates is for every body.

Rooted in a shared commitment to body confidence and inclusivity, Dove and Club Pilates envision a world where movement is a celebration of what our bodies can do-regardless of shape or size. To bring this vision to life and respond to the recent viral debate around what a "Pilates body" looks like, the two brands are launching the #EveryBodyPilates initiative, offering free, Level 1 Reformer Pilates classes at select Club Pilates studios across the U.S. on Saturday, May 31st .

These inclusive classes reflect Dove's mission to challenge narrow beauty ideals and help everyone build a positive relationship with the way they look. Designed for all bodies and experience levels, the #EveryBodyPilates class invites participants to feel strong, supported, and confident in their Pilates practice. Free classes * will be available at select Club Pilates locations in five major cities across the U.S. at 5 p.m. local time: New York City (West Chelsea), Houston (Pearland), Miami (South Miami), Chicago (Logan Square), and Los Angeles (South Pasadena) – spaces are limited. No membership or Reformer status required. Call participating studio nearest you to book your spot and embrace the best version of yourself.

"At Dove, we recognize that too often, fitness conversations focus on appearance rather than ability-which can undermine women's body confidence. As a leader in self-esteem, we are proud to partner with Club Pilates and empower women to redefine what a "Pilates body" looks like and help them feel strong, capable, and confident in every movement," said Kathryn Holl Fernandez, Head of Dove US Skin Cleansing & Brand Purpose.

To take this mission even further, Dove and Club Pilates are hosting a nationwide giveaway to empower five lucky winners with the ultimate confidence boost: one month of unlimited Club Pilates classes at a studio of your choice and a curated set of skin-loving essentials from Dove. For a chance to win, post your best Pilates photo or video, tagging @Dove and @ClubPilates (if entering on Instagram) or @ClubPilatesNational (if entering on TikTok) using the hashtags #EveryBodyPilates and #Sweepstakes **.

"At Club Pilates, we have always celebrated all body types, ability levels and walks of life, as we believe Pilates is truly for every body," said Tianna Strateman, President of Club Pilates . "We are excited to bring our and Dove's missions of body confidence to life through these #EveryBodyPilates classes around the country, capping off National Pilates Month and empowering everybody to feel their best on and off the Reformer."

Every body is a Pilates body. Join Dove and Club Pilates in the #EveryBodyPilates movement. Learn more and enter the official giveaway at unileversweepsrules/dovepilates.

++

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Dove Every Body Pilates On Site Giveaway is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18+, who are present at or near the New York City (West Chelsea), Houston (Pearland), South Miami, Chicago (Logan Square), and Los Angeles (South Pasadena) Club Pilates locations on 5/31/25. Begins 5/31/25 at 4:30 local time & ends when all prizes have been claimed or at 5:00 p.m. local time on 5/31/25, whichever occurs first. For Official Rules, visit unileversweepsrules/dovepilatesonsite.


**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Dove Every Body Pilates Giveaway is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 5/31/25 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 6/7/25. For official rules, visit unileversweepsrules/dovepilates.

Media Contact:
Bianca Morrison, [email protected]
About Dove
Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and 1⁄4 moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises, grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For 67 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

  • Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.
  • Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature.
  • Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

    About Club Pilates
    Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises nine years running and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 lists multiple times. Club Pilates offers extensive training for its instructors including its 500-hour Pilates teacher training program. With headquarters in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates is backed by Xponential Fitness, one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit .

    SOURCE Dove

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

