Dove And Club Pilates Partner On #Everybodypilates Initiative To Celebrate Body Confidence And Help Redefine What A Pilates Body Looks Like
|
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Dove Every Body Pilates On Site Giveaway is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18+, who are present at or near the New York City (West Chelsea), Houston (Pearland), South Miami, Chicago (Logan Square), and Los Angeles (South Pasadena) Club Pilates locations on 5/31/25. Begins 5/31/25 at 4:30 local time & ends when all prizes have been claimed or at 5:00 p.m. local time on 5/31/25, whichever occurs first. For Official Rules, visit unileversweepsrules/dovepilatesonsite.
|
|
**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Dove Every Body Pilates Giveaway is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 5/31/25 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 6/7/25. For official rules, visit unileversweepsrules/dovepilates.
Media Contact:
Bianca Morrison, [email protected]
About Dove
Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and 1⁄4 moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises, grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.
Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.
For 67 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.
About Club Pilates
Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises nine years running and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 lists multiple times. Club Pilates offers extensive training for its instructors including its 500-hour Pilates teacher training program. With headquarters in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates is backed by Xponential Fitness, one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit .
SOURCE DoveWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment