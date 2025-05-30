Hyundai IONIQ 9 Hits The Road And Celebrates First Delivery Of Its Flagship Electric SUV

"We loved our IONIQ 5, but the IONIQ 9 offers everything we need and more for our family and our adventures," said Jennifer Maynard. "It feels like Hyundai designed this vehicle specifically for us."

The IONIQ 9 redefines what an electric SUV can be, blending bold aerodynamics, ultra-fast charging, and an EPA-estimated range of up to 335 miles into a spacious, tech-forward interior. Built at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), the IONIQ 9 delivers premium comfort and innovation from the inside out.

"We are thrilled to see the IONIQ 9 begin its journey with the Maynards," said Michael Orange, vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "This moment symbolizes not just a delivery, but a commitment to innovative, sustainable, and connected driving for everyone."

The delivery coincides with Hyundai's national marketing campaign, "Space to Connect ," which highlights the IONIQ 9's role in redefining family mobility and digital lifestyle integration. Building on the success of the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, the IONIQ 9 is built to belong, providing families with a versatile and stylish EV solution.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America