Renuvion® Brings Real Transformations To The Runway At Miami Swim Week

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With loose skin impacting millions of people, Renuvion offers a life-changing solution by helping patients achieve smoother, more refined contours with minimal downtime. At Miami Swim Week, the brand will highlight inspiring stories of individuals who have reclaimed their confidence through Renuvion treatments, proving that beauty isn't about perfection-it's about empowerment.

"Our mission has always been about more than aesthetics-it's about giving people their confidence back," said Regis Cain, Senior Director of Marketing at Apyx® Medical. "Loose skin can be one of the most difficult things to address, even with the best diet and exercise. Seeing real patients walk the runway is the ultimate celebration of the journeys they've taken-and the life-changing role Renuvion played in helping them feel their best in their own skin."

Renuvion combines the power of helium plasma and radiofrequency energy to deliver precise tissue contraction and collagen remodeling, making it a trusted tool for plastic surgeons around the world. By spotlighting real patient transformations at major cultural events like Miami Swim Week, Renuvion is helping redefine beauty standards and encouraging others to embrace their personal stories.

