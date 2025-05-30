Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes Winners

Eight monthly winners to receive $2,500 scholarship to attend massage school of their choice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's #1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced the April 2025 winners of the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

Since October 2023, the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists has awarded over 120 scholarships.

The April 2025 sweepstakes winners are:



Melina M.

Alexandra R.

Nathan P.

Jake G.

Katelin M.

Shannon R.

Mary H. Lara S.

"It's an honor to celebrate the winners of our April 2025 scholarship sweepstakes," Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "We're excited to see how these students continue to grow in the wellness industry and look forward to supporting their long-term career goals."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to . Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a winner in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begins January 3, 2025 and ends December 31, 2025. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has over 1,000 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 225 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE Massage Envy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED