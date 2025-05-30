Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes Winners
Eight monthly winners to receive $2,500 scholarship to attend massage school of their choice
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's #1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced the April 2025 winners of the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.
Since October 2023, the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists has awarded over 120 scholarships.
The April 2025 sweepstakes winners are:
-
Melina M.
Alexandra R.
Nathan P.
Jake G.
Katelin M.
Shannon R.
Mary H.
Lara S.
"It's an honor to celebrate the winners of our April 2025 scholarship sweepstakes," Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "We're excited to see how these students continue to grow in the wellness industry and look forward to supporting their long-term career goals."
To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to . Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a winner in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begins January 3, 2025 and ends December 31, 2025. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
About Massage Envy
Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has over 1,000 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 225 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.
SOURCE Massage EnvyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment