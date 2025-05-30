Monotype Unveils Human Types And AI Project

This project shares current insights and perspectives from Sina Otto (Monotype), Matthieu Salvaggio (Blaze Type), and Matteo Bologna (Mucca and muccaTypo) on one of the most compelling design topics of our time.

Key Takeaways



Human creativity remains essential. Charles Nix notes, "Design is a verb. Design is human. It's an activity of reframing, innovating, executing, and curating."

AI-based design is already here. Early experiments by Monotype have shown AI's capacity to produce amazing results, with more advancements on the horizon.

Typographic abundance necessitates new tools. With an ever-growing number of typefaces, AI can assist in navigating and selecting the perfect font.

Lettering will become more prominent. AI's proficiency in creating beautiful individual letterforms will continue to improve, allowing for more expressive designs. Typography is becoming personalized. AI will provide individualized typographic experiences, reshaping how we interact with text.

Project Highlights



Sina Otto: Shaping New Languages of Expression with AI

Sina Otto, Creative Type Director at Monotype, leads an in-depth creative and conceptual exploration of the relationship between AI and human creativity, revealing the potential of AI while emphasizing the irreplaceable value of human intuition and emotion in design. "Human creativity drives innovation, while AI amplifies and transforms it," Otto states.



Matthieu Salvaggio: Early Explorations with AI Type Design Tools

Matthieu Salvaggio, founder of Blaze Type, investigated a beta AI type design tool, co-creating six limited fonts. "We were really inspired by the idea of comparing AI to a student...and I think we had good results in that sense," says Salvaggio. This collaboration showcased AI's potential and its current limitations.

Matteo Bologna: The Papyrus Predicament

Matteo Bologna, founder of branding agency Mucca, and foundry, muccaTypo, explored AI's influence by imagining an AI that unearthed forgotten personal preferences. Bologna humorously reflects on AI's pervasive knowledge, stating, "If AI took over my world, it would show me everything that looks like Papyrus."

Human Types is a testament to the evolving partnership between human designers and AI. By placing humans at the center of the creative process, Monotype's project aims to illustrate that AI's value lies not in replacement, but in collaboration and enhancement. As Sina Otto aptly puts it, "Together with AI, we don't just shape letters, we shape new languages of expression."

Visit and learn more about the Human Types and AI project here .

