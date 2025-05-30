High Density Interconnect Market To Reach USD 26.72 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 21.81 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 26.72 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.55% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Product (4–6 Layers HDI, 8–10 Layers HDI, 10+ Layers HDI)
. By Application (Automotive Electronics, Computer and Display, Communication Devices and Equipment, Audio/Audiovisual (AV) Devices, Connected Devices, Wearable Devices, Others)
. By End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Medical, Others)
High Density Interconnect (HDI) Market – Product, Application, and End-User Insights
By Product
In 2023, the 4–6 layers HDI segment held the largest market share at approximately 46.3%, and is used in high end consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables. It offers some of the basic advantages (low cost, small size, and high performance) and is suitable for midrange or high-volume applications.
By Application
In 2023, communication devices and equipment accounted for the largest share of the HDI market at 33.1%, due to advancements in mobile technologies, increase in adoption of 5G smartphones, and surge in demand for high speed data transmission. HDI PCBs are most often used for their small structure, good signal integrity, and for its ability to support high speed designs (such as smartphone, routers or network switches).
By End User
In 2023, consumer electronics dominated the global HDI market with a 38.4% share, due to the high demand for space-saving, high-performance devices worldwide, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and wearables. Miniaturization, higher electrical performance, and space saving design are required for the devices, so that companies need HDI PCB to develop thinner, lighter, but high powered products.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- TTM Technologies Unimicron Technology Corporation AT&S Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Tripod Technology Corporation Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited Ibiden Co. Ltd. Samsung Electro-Mechanics Daeduck Electronics Co. Ltd. Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. Viasystems Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd. NCAB Group Multek Fujikura Ltd .
Recent Developments:
- In October 2024, TTM Technologies is expanding its Dewitt, New York facility with a USD 130 million investment, supported by a USD 30 million Department of Defense grant, to produce ultra-high-density interconnect PCBs and advanced chip packaging for the U.S. military and semiconductor industry. In Jul 2024, Samsung, SK, and LG are competing to lead the rapidly growing glass substrate market, crucial for enhancing AI chip performance, as global demand is expected to soar from USD 23 million in 2024 to USD 4.2 billion by 2034.
