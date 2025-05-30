High Density Interconnect Market To Reach USD 26.72 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High Density Interconnect Market growth is driven by miniaturization of electronics, 5G and IoT expansion, and demand for compact, high-performance PCBs in automotive and medical devices. Austin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Density Interconnect Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The High Density Interconnect Market was valued at USD 12.81 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.72 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.55% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” High Density Interconnect (HDI) Market Growth Driven by Advanced Electronics and 5G Expansion The High Density Interconnect (HDI) market is experiencing notable growth due to rising demand for handheld devices including smartphones, tablets, and wearables, and the rapid development of 5G infrastructure. HDI PCBs are critical to provide the miniaturization of devices, high-speed signal transmission, and power dissipation. Meanwhile, AI hardware and edge computing are also promoting advanced multilayer HDI technologies. The increase in consumer's adoption to use of electronics devices and rising sales from defense, medical and industrial automation are driving this industry segment growth hugely. The U.S. High Density Interconnect Market is expected to be USD 2.44 Billion in 2023 and is likely to grow to USD 3.86 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.22%. Get a Sample Report of High Density Interconnect Market @ Asia Pacific Dominates and Leads Growth in the Global HDI Market Asia Pacific held the largest share of the HDI market in 2023, accounting for 35.3% of global revenue, and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR through the forecast period. This leadership is based on a healthy regional echosystem on electronic manufacturing Pearl river, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan. Some large global OEMs as well as PCB firms such as TTM Technologies, Zhen Ding Tech and Unimicron all have production capacity in this area, suggesting strong demand for sophisticated HDI technology. The worldwide smartphone and consumer electronics industry is manufacturing-based in China, which also has miniaturization and extra functionality based on HDI. In South Korea, companies including Samsung and LG depend on HDI for smartphones and wearable tech, while Japanese companies such as Panasonic and Sony use it for automotive and imaging systems. And Taiwan's product expertise in semiconductors and PCBs reinforces regional growth. High Density Interconnect Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 21.81 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 26.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.55% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product (4–6 Layers HDI, 8–10 Layers HDI, 10+ Layers HDI)

. By Application (Automotive Electronics, Computer and Display, Communication Devices and Equipment, Audio/Audiovisual (AV) Devices, Connected Devices, Wearable Devices, Others)

. By End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Medical, Others)

High Density Interconnect (HDI) Market – Product, Application, and End-User Insights

By Product

In 2023, the 4–6 layers HDI segment held the largest market share at approximately 46.3%, and is used in high end consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables. It offers some of the basic advantages (low cost, small size, and high performance) and is suitable for midrange or high-volume applications.

By Application

In 2023, communication devices and equipment accounted for the largest share of the HDI market at 33.1%, due to advancements in mobile technologies, increase in adoption of 5G smartphones, and surge in demand for high speed data transmission. HDI PCBs are most often used for their small structure, good signal integrity, and for its ability to support high speed designs (such as smartphone, routers or network switches).

By End User

In 2023, consumer electronics dominated the global HDI market with a 38.4% share, due to the high demand for space-saving, high-performance devices worldwide, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and wearables. Miniaturization, higher electrical performance, and space saving design are required for the devices, so that companies need HDI PCB to develop thinner, lighter, but high powered products.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:



TTM Technologies

Unimicron Technology Corporation

AT&S

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Tripod Technology Corporation

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Daeduck Electronics Co. Ltd.

Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd.

Viasystems

Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd.

NCAB Group

Multek Fujikura Ltd .

Recent Developments:



In October 2024, TTM Technologies is expanding its Dewitt, New York facility with a USD 130 million investment, supported by a USD 30 million Department of Defense grant, to produce ultra-high-density interconnect PCBs and advanced chip packaging for the U.S. military and semiconductor industry. In Jul 2024, Samsung, SK, and LG are competing to lead the rapidly growing glass substrate market, crucial for enhancing AI chip performance, as global demand is expected to soar from USD 23 million in 2024 to USD 4.2 billion by 2034.

