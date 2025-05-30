Indore Couple On Honeymoon Goes Missing In Cherrapunji. Here's What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) A newly-wed couple from Madhya Pradesh's Indore went missing in Meghalaya's Cherrapunji a week ago after they went there on a honeymoon trip.

According to several reports, Raja Raghuwanshi (30) and Sonam Raghuwanshi (27) arrived from Indore in the northeastern state for their honeymoon on 20 May. But they went missing on 23 May after being last spotted in Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji.

Sohra is a popular tourist destination in the East Khasi Hills district .

Reward announced:

The family of the couple has offered a reward of ₹5 lakh to anyone who can provide information on their whereabouts.

CM Conrad Sangma assures help:

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has assured help to the kin of the couple and said on Thursday that he is 'personally monitoring' the administration.

He also stated that apart from the administration, entire local community that were involved in the search efforts.

"Few days ago, an unfortunate incident happened where a newly-wed couple from Madhya Pradesh had come to Meghalaya, Sohra. We got reports that they went missing. It is a very very unfortunate situation. My counterpart from Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister, has spoken to me. I have received a call from the Home Ministry," NDTV quoted Sangma as saying.

"I have been monitoring this situation personally on a daily basis. The SP as well as the entire administration, and the police force have been on the job 24*7 to find the couple. Not only the administration but the entire village and the community in that area is also participating in this search," he added.

Challenges ahead:

Flagging challenges, Meghalaya Chief Minister stated that Monsoon season has made the job difficult for authorities.

"We are using all the possible technology available with us to help us in our endeavour. As you are aware, this is the pre-monsoon era and Cherrapunji and the entire belt is known for heavy rainfall. Hence, it is a very, very difficult task as we move along but we are giving it our best to ensure that we are able to find the couple," he said.

Elaborating more, the CM said that the couple on the day they went missing, the administration found a rented bike on the main road which the couple had rented.

"It looks like after leaving the bike there, they have gone off road to hike. The area that they went to, both sides have hiking treks, they are very steep. Keeping in mind the monsoon season, the area is very slippery. The search area is very, very big. We are working very hard to trace them. We are hopeful that we will be able to find them," he said.

Indore MP reaches Shillong:

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani on Wednesday reached Shillong to meet senior police officers, including Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang to know about the probe.

He later assured that every possible effort is being made to locate the missing couple.

With agency inputs.