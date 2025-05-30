'Brahmos Missile Wreaked Havoc': In Fresh Warning To Pakistan, PM Modi Says 'Operation Sindoor' Not Over Yet

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Operation Sindoor is not over yet, and India was able to show the world the power of its indigenous weapons through the military strikes on Pakistani terror camps.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 15 development projects worth over ₹47,600 crore when he made the remarks.

Talking about Operation Sindoor , which was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, PM Modi said that the world saw the“anger of our daughters and sisters in the form of Operation Sindoor”.

“Operation Sindoor is not over yet. It showed the world power of indigenous weapons and Make in India. We destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan by going hundreds of miles inside. Indian weapons, Brahmos missile entered enemy territory and wreaked havoc,” he said at the rally.

PM Modi asserted that the might of the Indian Army forced Pakistan to surrender and "plead to stop the war". He said that India will not be intimidated by threats of nuclear bombs and will not make its decisions on that basis.

“Moreover, Pakistan's ploy of state and non-state actors not going to work anymore,” the Prime Minister said.

“India's principle in the fight against terror is to give a befitting reply to every terror attack. Its time, method and conditions will be decided by our forces themselves,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath hails Operation Sindoor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanat highlighted on Friday how Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, is also a great example of Atmanirbhar Bharat, which showcased valour of the Indian armed forces and solidified the country's defence.

Adityanath credited the success of Operation Sindoor to the Make In India initiative, launched by PM Modi 10 years ago, which has contributed to India's self-reliance in defence production. He stated that the operation is a testament to India's growing strength and its commitment to protecting its citizens.

| Did Rajnath Singh officially confirm women pilots' role in Operation Sindoor?

“Under India's new defence policy, under which the enemy's air defence system were destroyed, Indian armed forces demonstrated their valour and solidified India's defence. This also makes the world feel the power of Made In India, started by PM Modi 10 years ago. This was seen by the world this time through Operation Sindoor. This is a great example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” CM Adityanath said.