Zymeworks' Drug Gets Conditional Approval For Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment In China: Retail Sentiment Refuses To Budge
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) were in the spotlight on Friday morning after the company announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China approved Zanidatamab, a bispecific antibody it developed, for the treatment of patients with a type of biliary tract cancer (BTC).</p> <p>The approval is for the treatment of patients with previously treated, unresectable, or metastatic HER2-positive biliary tract cancer, a diverse group of cancers that affect the bile ducts and gallbladder</p> <p>Zymeworks' collaboration partner, BeOne Medicines (formerly BeiGene), obtained conditional approval under the terms of its license and collaboration agreement with Zymeworks in the region.</p> <p>The continued approval of the therapy for BTC will depend on confirmation of clinical benefit through ongoing confirmatory trials, the company said.</p> <p>The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the therapy for BTC in November. </p> <p>The incidence rate of BTC is on the rise globally, particularly in Asia, the company said, while also noting that BTC accounts for approximately 3% of all digestive system tumors.</p> <p>Zymeworks is entitled to receive a $20 million milestone payment in connection with the NMPA approval of Zanidatamab as part of its agreement with BeOne Medicines.</p> <p>The company is also eligible to receive up to $144 million in additional development and commercial milestones as well as tiered royalties of up to 19.5% of net sales in BeOne Medicine's territories.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ZYME stayed unmoved within the 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume dipped from 'normal' to 'low' levels.</p> <img> ZYME's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:30 a.m. ET on May 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits <p>ZYME stock is down by 23% this year but up by about 35% over the past 12 months.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
