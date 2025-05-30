Countdown To Terror: New Book 'Murder' Delivers Gripping Cyber-Thriller For The Dark Web Era

Murder - Countdown to The Next Nightmare

When murders are livestreamed for paying viewers, every second counts. Murder is a chilling thriller about the dark web's deadly side.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A chilling new thriller pulls readers deep into the darkest corners of the internet. Murder - Countdown to The Next Nightmare by author John Colascione is a pulse-pounding ride through a digital nightmare-where a sadistic killer livestreams his murders to the highest bidder, and the countdown to the next victim is always ticking.When LAPD intern Amanda Curtis joins the Homicide Bureau, she's prepared for crime scenes and long hours-but nothing could prepare her for The Headhunter. This ruthless predator targets young women with promises of fame, only to broadcast their brutal deaths live on a dark-web platform called Murder. Each murder is staged with chilling precision. Each broadcast ends in silence, save for a blood-red countdown clock marking the time until the next killing.As Amanda and her mentor, Detective Michael Peters, chase a killer who's always one step ahead, they must navigate the tangled world of cybercrime, media frenzy, and their own growing personal tensions. Every clue brings them closer-until the killer turns his game on them.“Murder is more than a thriller,” says Colascione.“It's a warning shot about how easily technology can become a tool for terror-and how the dark web blurs the lines between entertainment and horror.”Murder is available now in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon.For fans of dark, high-stakes thrillers like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and The Bone Collector, Murder is a must-read exploration of obsession, technology, and the dangerous games played in the digital shadows.For orders and information:For media inquiries, review copies, or interviews, please email ...About the AuthorJohn Colascione is a digital entrepreneur, author, and founder of SEARCHEN NETWORKS, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO) and web marketing solutions. With over two decades of experience navigating the evolving landscape of online technology, Colascione brings a unique insider's perspective to the dark web thriller Murder. His work explores the intersection of technology, media, and human behavior-drawing from real-world insights into how digital platforms can both empower and endanger society.

