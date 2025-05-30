Rain Wreaks Havoc In Kerala: Death Toll Rises To 27, Eight Districts On Red Alert

Thiruvananthapuram: Seven more deaths reported in Kerala due to heavy monsoon rains. The death toll in this monsoon season has risen to 27 in a week. Three people are missing today. Eight districts are on red alert. Over 2000 people have been moved to relief camps as low-lying areas are flooded. Over 200 houses have been damaged. Road and rail traffic has been disrupted. Several trains are running late. Landslides and flash floods have been reported in several places on the national highway.

Two people died when their boat capsized while fishing near Kottayam Kolladi. The deceased have been identified as Joby and Arun Sam, natives of Parakkalkadav. Two people died when their boat capsized in strong waves at Vizhinjam. Three people swam to safety. A woman died after a brick fell on her head due to strong winds while she was standing near a building under construction in Munambam to avoid getting wet in the heavy rain. The deceased has been identified as Arya Syamon (34), a native of Vadakekkara, Ernakulam. The incident happened on Wednesday. Babu (67), a native of Puthan Parambil, Parathodu, died in an accident caused by rain in Adimali, Idukki. Sadiq, a native of Kottikkulam, Kasaragod, died after falling into a canal filled with rainwater. He slipped and fell while walking along the bank of the canal.

Families were evacuated in dinghy boats from Puzhathi and Thavakkara in Kannur due to flooding. Low-lying areas in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Ernakulam districts were also flooded, causing hardship. Houses were damaged in many places due to strong winds and rain. Heavy traffic jam on Thiruvalla Ambalappuzha state highway due to heavy waterlogging. The waterlogging formed over a one-kilometer stretch from Nedumpram Anthi Chanda to Hospital Padi has caused the traffic disruption. Soil collapsed on top of houses in Ramanthali, Palakkod, Kannur. The houses of Sulaiman and Ibrahim, natives of Palakkod, were affected. The kitchen of one house was completely covered in soil. Several places in Kasaragod district, which is on red alert, were flooded due to heavy rain. 18 families were evacuated in Mooliar. Flood warnings were issued for the banks of Mogral River, Tejaswini River, and Uppala River. Flooding was severe in Manjeshwaram taluk.

Red alert has been declared in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts today. Orange alert has been issued in all other districts. Yellow alert has been declared in all districts for tomorrow. There is a possibility of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated places and strong winds with speeds up to 60 kmph. Extreme caution should be exercised in areas receiving continuous rain, considering the possibility of landslides, mudslides, and floods. Fishing is banned on the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep. Rough sea warning has been issued for the Kerala coast.