'Do Not Reopen Schools Amid Heavy Rain': Association Writes To Kerala Govt

2025-05-30 09:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>Kozhikode:</strong> The Kerala Private Unaided Schools Management Association has requested a one-week postponement of school reopenings due to the intensifying rain across the state. Widespread heavy rainfall has created hazardous conditions with overflowing ponds and water bodies. Pre-reopening maintenance and other preparations have been stalled for a week due to the downpour. The association's secretary and president urged the Education Department to consider these circumstances and delay the reopening of schools.</p><p>Hundreds of schools awaiting government approval are in limbo across Kerala. The Education Department is delaying the process, citing "government policy." The minister's statement that schools determine teachers' qualifications, fees, and syllabus is inaccurate. Institutions adhering to regulations should be allowed to operate. The association representatives warned of organized protests against the government's decision.</p><p>Meanwhile, Kottayam District Collector John V Samuel has announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the district, including professional colleges, on May 31, 2025 (Saturday) due to the continuing heavy rain and prevailing weather warnings. The holiday also applies to Anganwadis, educational institutions conducting vacation classes, tuition centers, other vacation art and sports training centers/institutions, and religious schools. </p>

