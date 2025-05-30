True Salt Expands Bulk Sea Salt Grain Catalog To Meet Rising Market Demand



Powder Grain – Ideal for brines, baking applications, and blends; comparable to "salt flour" or powder grain from other providers.

Extra-Fine Grain – Perfect for snack foods, chip production, and seasoning mixes.

Fine Grain – A foundational grain used across all stages of food manufacturing.

Medium Grain – Suited for robust seasoning blends and coarser applications.

Crystal Grain (New) – A preferred alternative to flake salt for toppings and snack applications. Coarse Grain (New) – Designed for cured meat production and visually appealing toppings.

"Our bulk ingredient grains were developed in direct response to specific customer requests," said Kelly Egan, Chief Operating Officer of True Salt. "Food producers need sea salt grains that align with the grain sizes of other major salt providers. We're proud to now offer a catalog that makes transitioning to True Salt both easy and efficient."

The expanded product line arrives as the demand for sea salt continues to surge across the food production industry. With growing consumer interest in "better-for-you" options, manufacturers are reformulating to include cleaner, healthier ingredients - and sea salt is at the top of the list.

"The True Salt grain selection is designed to support a wide range of applications - from frozen entrees and cheeses to canned goods, meats, snacks, and seasoning blends," Egan added. "We maintain consistent production schedules, giving customers reliable access to essential ingredients without disruption."

Additionally, True Salt has positioned itself as a dependable solution for companies facing salt shortages due to supply chain limitations.

"We are fully equipped to support the high-volume requirements of national brands and co-manufacturers," said Egan. "We know there are current supply restrictions in the market and True Salt ensures ample supply for large-volume food manufacturers"

As part of its long-term growth strategy, True Salt continues to expand its production capacity, invest in customer-focused innovation, and strengthen relationships with key partners across the food industry. The company also places a strong emphasis on traceability and transparency, ensuring customers know exactly where and how their ingredients are sourced. With robust quality control systems in place, True Salt consistently delivers superior sea salt products trusted by food professionals nationwide.

