Vybe Urgent Care Announces Its 16Th Greater Philadelphia Location In Brookhaven
"With the recent closures of hospitals in this area, many residents in Delaware County now lack easy & reliable access to essential healthcare services," said vybe urgent care President and CEO Peter Hotz. "We're pleased to open this Brookhaven location to continue our mission of making great healthcare easy for all and serving this part of the Philadelphia suburbs."
Consumers rely on vybe urgent care centers for walk-in convenience, and the company also offers appointments for all urgent care services, including advance online registration for a more efficient visit. vybe also provides a broad range of occupational health services and workers' compensation care serving corporate clients and their employees.
vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.
The Brookhaven location joins vybe's urgent care centers located in Bensalem, Blue Bell, Center City, Center City East, Havertown, Northeast Philadelphia, PCOM, Port Richmond, Radnor, Ridley, Roxborough, South Philadelphia, Spring Garden, University City and West Philadelphia.
About vybe urgent care
vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe is an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. vybe encourages appointments but also offers walk-ins and even telemedicine for those who wish to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance and Medicaid plans and offers full urgent care services , such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality. For more information, visit , and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @vybecare.
