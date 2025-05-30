Vybe Urgent Care Announces Its 16Th Greater Philadelphia Location In Brookhaven

MENAFN - PR Newswire) vybe's sixteenth urgent care center is located on Edgmont Avenue in front of the Shoppes at Brookhaven. vybe's urgent care centers offer a convenient and cost-effective alternative for patients with time-sensitive health issues, especially when their physician isn't available or when it's not necessary to visit the Emergency Room.

"With the recent closures of hospitals in this area, many residents in Delaware County now lack easy & reliable access to essential healthcare services," said vybe urgent care President and CEO Peter Hotz. "We're pleased to open this Brookhaven location to continue our mission of making great healthcare easy for all and serving this part of the Philadelphia suburbs."

Consumers rely on vybe urgent care centers for walk-in convenience, and the company also offers appointments for all urgent care services, including advance online registration for a more efficient visit. vybe also provides a broad range of occupational health services and workers' compensation care serving corporate clients and their employees.

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

The Brookhaven location joins vybe's urgent care centers located in Bensalem, Blue Bell, Center City, Center City East, Havertown, Northeast Philadelphia, PCOM, Port Richmond, Radnor, Ridley, Roxborough, South Philadelphia, Spring Garden, University City and West Philadelphia.

