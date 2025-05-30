Ready For Kick Off? Just Eat Takeaway Celebrates UEFA Champions League Final With Launch Of The Countdown Club

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Club, designed with fans at heart, will be hosting an action packed series of events for football goers to enjoy everyday, from panel talks featuring some of football's famous faces, to exclusive merch drops and deliveries from Munich's foodie hotspots. Plus, fans will have the chance to win the ultimate prize: tickets to the Champions League Final.

Marijn Luchtman, Global Head of Sponsorships, Just Eat Takeaway said: "Being part of such an iconic football community for the fourth year in a row has given us an incredible opportunity to connect with football fans through their ordering occasions. We wanted to take this one step further, bringing fans together with football and their most-loved Just Eat Takeaway orders to celebrate the Champions League Final in Munich with the launch of The Countdown Club."

Following the launch of its 2024 varsity jacket, worn by footballing legend, Rio Ferdinand, Just Eat Takeaway is back with a second merch drop, this time in co-collaboration with Daily Paper's Head of Design, Abderrahmane Trabisini, and football's favourite jeweler GASSAN - modelled by none other than UEFA Champions League winner Edgar Davids. The limited-edition capsule includes retro-inspired football jerseys and five diamond necklace charms inspired by jewellery worn by 90s football icons, each featuring fans' favourite orders - from burgers to pizza.

Marijn Luchtman, Global Head of Sponsorships, Just Eat Takeaway continued: "The Countdown Club brings a fresh new dimension to our UEFA Champions League Final, giving football fans a space to come together to celebrate the biggest football event in Europe. They can expect some delicious food deliveries, surprise guests and the drop of our exclusive Just Eat Takeaway merchandise collection featuring designs from TROPHY BY GASSAN and Daily Paper's Abderrahmane Trabsini."

The Countdown Club opens between the 28th May to 31st May at Reichenbachstraße 22, 80469 Munich, Germany. For your chance to Countdown to the Champions League Final with Just Eat Takeaway, all you need to do is head to the Countdown Club ticket counter and explain why you should get a ticket - the best story wins!

The Just Eat Takeaway jersey is available via Cultkits and a limited run will be available at the Countdown Club in Munich.

