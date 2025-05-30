Seven Attorneys Selected To 2025 Washington, DC Super Lawyers And Rising Stars Lists

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long PLLC is pleased to announce that seven of its personal injury attorneys have been selected for the 2025 Washington, DC Super Lawyers and Washington, DC Rising Stars lists.

Those named to the Washington, DC Super Lawyers list are:



Senior Partner Patrick M. Regan

Senior Partner Salvatore J. Zambri

Senior Partner Victor E. Long

Partner Paul J. Cornoni

Partner Jacqueline T. Colclough Partner Christopher J. Regan

Attorney Emily C. Lagan was named to the 2025 Washington, DC Rising Stars list. This is the fourth consecutive year that Lagan was named a Rising Star.

In addition to being named a Washington, DC Super Lawyer, Senior Partner Salvatore J. Zambri was selected for the Top 10 Super Lawyers in Washington, DC for 2025. He, along with Senior Partner Patrick Regan and Partner Paul Cornoni, were named to the Top 100 Washington, DC Super Lawyers list.

Since opening its doors nearly 30 years ago, Regan Zambri Long PLLC has garnered respect from its clients and peers. With over $1 billion in record-setting verdicts and settlements, well-respected legal organizations and publications have routinely honored the firm. Our attorneys have been named Best Lawyers in America® by Best Lawyers® and to the 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained high peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

About Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Washington, DC, personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide our clients with legal representation of the highest caliber. Focusing primarily on personal injury law, we passionately advocate for those who have been negligently injured in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. For more information, visit rhllaw .

