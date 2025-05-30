New Webcast Covers Family Office Hiring Trends Podcast With Pat Soldano Shares Key Family Biz Research Insights

Securing Talent, Family-owned Business Concerns Spotlighted in Two New Online Episodes Now Available

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Securing top talent for family office success and detailing the top tax and economic concerns facing family-owned businesses are spotlighted in a new podcast and webcast available now.The Mack webcast, available online at Family Office webcast , features family office and family-owned business expert Linda Mack, founder of Mack International, detailing the pros and cons of outsourcing family office C-suite leaders.The Mack webcast discusses how family offices can outsource the Chief Investment Officer role, how to find the best estate planning advisors, how to best build virtual family offices, and how to get the Next Generation involved. Mack International is a leading executive search and strategic human capital consulting firm focused on single family offices/family enterprises, multi-client family offices.The webcast is hosted by Pat Soldano, President, Policy and Taxation Group and Family Enterprise USA, both organizations advocate for clients of family offices, family businesses, and successful individuals.New Family Business Magazine PodcastIn the new Family Business Magazine podcast, Editor-in-Chief Zack Needles sits down with Soldano to discuss the results of the recent Family Enterprise USA Annual Family Business Survey.In a section of the podcast called,“A Report from Capitol Hill,” Needles and Soldano discuss the tax issues top of mind for many family-owned business owners.“Family-owned businesses see high personal tax rates and current market conditions as their main concerns this year,” Soldano says during the podcast.“Family businesses are different than traditional companies, seventy-one percent have generational employees and family-owned business last longer, planning for generations,” she says.“They plan well into future because they don't have to worry about quarterly earnings reports.”It should be noted, Family Business Magazine also features a column,“From the Hill,” written by Soldano.This latest episode also features family-owned business executive John Darby and Dan Doyle of The Beach Company, a Charleston, S.C.-based residential and commercial real estate and Jo LaBorde, corporate concierge at Wekiva Island., an environmentally friendly recreation destination in Longwood, Fla.The podcast can be heard at Family Business Magazine, or by clicking here: Policy and Taxation Group Webcasts .About Mack International LLCMack International is the premier boutique retained executive search and strategic management/human capital consulting firm serving national and international clients in the family office, family business enterprise and the wealth management industries on a national and international basis. Founded in 2002, the firm has achieved an exceptional track record of success as evidenced by its unmatched industry expertise, in-depth market knowledge and unparalleled track record of success. Founder and President, Linda C. Mack has established proprietary methodologies such as the Mack 360© and is credited for having coined the term“expert generalist” in the industry.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group (PATG) is the Voice in Washington, D.C., of Family Offices and Successful families. PATG is focused exclusively on the Tax and Economic Issues that impact them. Since 1995, PATG has been the leading advocacy group working to reduce and eliminate estate, gift, and GST taxes while blocking increased income and capital gains taxes, the creation of a wealth tax, and other hostile tax policies that punish hard work and success. PATG is a 501(c)(4) organization comprised of families directly or indirectly impacted by these harmful taxes and regulations. For more information or to support, see

Bob Chew

Policy and Taxation Group

+1 202-681-8365

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.