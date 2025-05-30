Anubrata Mondal Identified As Trinamool Leader Making Rape Threats To Cop In Viral Audio Clip
After the Trinamool Congress-led state government faced criticism over the purported viral audio in which Mondal was heard threatening the cop, the party issued a statement and asked him to tender a public apology on the matter.
"The party unequivocally disassociates and does not endorse the comments made by Anubrata Mondal against a police officer. We strongly condemn his use of derogatory and unacceptable abusive language. The party hereby instructs him to tender an unconditional apology within the next four hours, failing which show cause proceedings will be initiated," it said.
Soon after that, the Birbhum District Police registered an FIR against Mondal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Mondal wrote a letter and issued a public apology for his actions. Mondal's excuse was that since he was under constant medication, he flared up after receiving complaints from the public about the said police officer.
"I sincerely apologise for my behaviour. However, at the same time, my question is how could the audio clip of my conversation with the said police officer become viral? How could the BJP leaders access that audio clip?" Mondal questioned.
Earlier in the day, both the BJP's Information Technology cell chief, Amit Malviya and the party's state president in West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar, had shared the audio clips on the walls of their X handles.
Mondal was arrested on August 22 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore cattle-smuggling case in West Bengal. Later, he was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After spending over two years in Tihar Jail in New Delhi.
Mondal was released on bail recently, after which he returned to his house in Bolpur of Birbhum district.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment