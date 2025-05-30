AEON Integrates World Liberty Financial's USD1 To Power Stablecoin Real-World Payments

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation crypto payment framework for intelligent commerce, has integrated USD1, the fiat-backed digital dollar developed by World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI), into its global payment ecosystem. This integration enables users to seamlessly pay with USD1 across both online and offline retail scenarios, furthering AEON's mission to make stable, real-world crypto payments universally accessible.

Through this integration, AEON Pay-AEON's Web3 mobile payment platform-now supports USD1 for a broad range of consumer payments. Users can transact with USD1 at over 20 million retail endpoints across Southeast Asia, including in-store shopping, dining, top-ups, and other everyday purchases. Global rollout is underway, with planned expansion into emerging markets, including Africa and Latin America.

AEON Pay is available via the Telegram Mini App and integrated into Bitget Wallet, Token Pocket, as well as other popular Web3 wallets, allowing users to scan to pay using USD1. Payments are processed through AEON's unified settlement infrastructure, which handles everything from on-chain token management to merchant settlements, ensuring a fast, reliable user experience.

As adoption of digital dollars continues to grow, the integration of USD1 into AEON's ecosystem enhances and increases real-world utility and application of digital assets, combining security, speed, and compliance into a single global payment framework. This milestone supports AEON's mission to power and deliver frictionless crypto payments across chains, currencies, and regions, empowering users and merchants with greater flexibility and convenience.

About World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol and governance platform inspired by the vision of President Donald J. Trump. WLFI develops transparent, secure, and accessible financial tools, including institutional-grade products designed to broaden participation in decentralized finance.

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation crypto payment framework, built for AI to drive intelligent, automated payments across Web3 and simplify how crypto works in real life. With omni-chain support, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 20+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI meets real life through seamless, scalable payments for next billion of users.

