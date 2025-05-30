AXIL Brands, Inc. Receives Prestigious Features In Leading Military Publications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AXIL's cutting-edge hearing solutions draw acclaim for innovation and performance

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL” or the“Company”)(NYSE American: AXIL), a leader in innovative hearing protection, hearing enhancement, and wireless technology, is proud to announce its recent recognition in esteemed military and technology media outlets. Renowned publications including Military Times, Marine Corps Times, Air Force Times and Navy Times spotlighted AXIL's groundbreaking products in a series of articles. Additionally, the article was syndicated with Yahoo Tech.

The features showcase how AXIL's innovative hearing protection and enhancement solutions cater to the unique demands of military personnel, outdoor enthusiasts, and professionals operating in high-intensity environments. The articles explore AXIL's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology, superior comfort, and unparalleled performance in hearing protection gear.

“These features reaffirm what we've always believed,” says Tyler Smith, Axil's national sales director.“Our mission is to revolutionize hearing protection and spatial awareness for those who rely on clarity and safety in extreme environments. We're honored to have our products recognized by trusted media outlets that resonate with military professionals and technology enthusiasts alike.”

AXIL products redefine tactical awareness by integrating state-of-the-art technology with practical, field-tested features that enhance performance in critical environments. Designed with advanced digital sound processing, AXIL's earplugs, earmuffs, and earbuds provide unparalleled hearing protection while simultaneously amplifying essential sounds. This ensures users can maintain full situational awareness during high-intensity activities. Whether identifying subtle environmental cues in military operations or maintaining focus in the great outdoors, AXIL's gear offers clarity and precision like never before.

About AXIL Brands

AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.

To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at and its Reviv3® website at .

