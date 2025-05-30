Musicians On Call Raises Over $300K At La Música Cura Celebration Event In Miami

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Musicians On Call Hosts Inaugural Miami Event Honoring Fonseca and Celebrating the Healing Power of Music at the Fillmore Miami Beach

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Música Cura Presented by Amazon Music and HCA Florida Healthcare, was an evening celebrating the healing power of music and the mission of Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments. This vibrant event, held in Miami, spotlighted MOC's impact in South Florida and the champions who have helped the organization reach over 35,000 people locally. The night raised over $300,000 to help MOC further its mission locally and nationwide.

“For over 15 years Musicians On Call volunteers have brought unforgettable moments of joy through music to patients throughout Miami, and this night was all about celebrating the talented people who have made those moments happen. Our programs have been so impactful because of supporters like our honorees Michelle Frohlich-Klinger, Fonseca, Beth Behr and Bryant Del Toro who believe so passionately in our mission,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin.“It was an honor to recognize their contributions and bring hundreds of people together in the name of the healing power of music. We're thankful for partners like Amazon Music and HCA Florida Healthcare who helped us make the whole event possible.”

Nine-time Latin GRAMMY winner Fonseca received the Music Heals Golden Ukulele, which honors an individual who embodies MOC's mission through their dedication, compassion, and service. In a touching and surprising moment, his longtime friend and award-winning musician Juanes presented him with the award. His live set of iconic hits moved and inspired the audience. Additionally, Raphael Fernandez with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) presented him with a Certification Plaque recognizing his significant contributions to philanthropic and social initiatives.

Michelle Frohlich-Klinger was honored at the event with the Leadership in Music Golden Ukulele for her instrumental role in launching MOC in South Florida in 2009. Her leadership established impactful programs at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, South Miami Hospital, and Holtz Children's Hospital at Jackson Memorial, inspiring hundreds of volunteers to join the program and creating a lasting legacy in the community.

The evening also featured moving live performances, beginning with MOC Volunteer Musician Bryant Del Toro 's soulful cover of George Michael's“Faith,” which had the audience singing along. PJ Kids (Periko & Jessi Leon) delivered an energetic set, including their empowering anthem“Yo Soy Fuerte”, featuring their 4-year-old son Milo on drums. Cuban singer/songwriter Lena Burke added to the magic with heartfelt renditions of her well-known Latin hits on piano.

Musicians On Call recognized two exceptional volunteers for their contributions, Beth Behr and Bryant Del Toro. Beth Behr, honored with the Vivek J. Tiwary Volunteer Guide Award, has supported MOC's Bedside programs and volunteer community from the very beginning. Bryant Del Toro, recipient of the Michael Solomon Volunteer Musician Award, has performed for nearly 5,000 patients and caregivers over 15 years, serving as an ambassador for MOC's mission.

La Música Cura Presented by Amazon Music and HCA Florida Healthcare, was sponsored by Hyundai Hope On Wheels, Saber South Real Estate Advisors - Michelle Klinger, Sofia and Michael Ioannou, Boucher Brothers, Erwin Sredni, Paula Douer, The Bakalarz Family, Harper Meyer Law Firm, Dr. Christian Gonzales - Spine and Wellness Centers of America, Alfredo Frohlich, Sergio Grosskopf, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Linda and Mitch Singer, Ken Zankel, the Recording Industry Association of America and E11EVEN Vodka.

For 25 years, Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through bedside, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC volunteers have performed for more than one million individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

For more information on Musicians On Call visit .

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

For 25 years, Musicians On Call (MOC) has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments. More than one million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through its bedside, virtual and streaming programs, making MOC the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals. Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. With innovations like its online program platform, Musicians On Call continues expanding its programs nationwide to meet the growing demand from hospitals and revolutionize access to music in healthcare. MOC's network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Dolly Parton, Barry Manilow, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Trisha Yearwood, Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, The War And Treaty, Reba McEntire, Chicago, Camila Cabello, Lauren Daigle, Train, Wynonna Judd, Charles Esten, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Lindsey Stirling, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion, Amos Lee, Gavin DeGraw, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Menudo and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit .

