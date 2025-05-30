Two Cops Mandatory On Every School Trip Across Gujarat: DGP Vikas Sahay
This directive applies uniformly to government, semi-government and private schools.
The decision follows key suggestions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 2024 Director General-Inspector General of Police Conference, where the importance of ensuring children's safety during such activities was emphasised.
According to the new guidelines, all school trips -- whether picnics, tours or visits -- must include two uniformed police officers.
If female students are part of the group, at least one of the accompanying officers must be a woman.
To facilitate this, school principals have been instructed to directly coordinate with their local police stations to ensure timely deployment of the personnel.
The DGP has formally conveyed this directive to the Principal Secretary of the Education Department (Primary and Secondary), urging swift implementation by school authorities.
Beyond security, the initiative also aims to strengthen the relationship between students and the police.
Officials believe that regular interaction will help foster mutual trust and respect, ultimately encouraging a more cooperative and engaged civic mindset among young citizens.
As of the 2024–25 financial year, the Gujarat government has allocated Rs 59,999 crore to the education sector.
This allocation spans primary, secondary and higher education, as well as initiatives aimed at digital learning and skill development.
Gujarat has nearly 44,288 primary schools, including government, grant-in-aid, and private institutions.
In addition, there are thousands of secondary and higher secondary schools operating across the state.
Of the total primary schools, more than 32,000 are run by the government, while the rest are managed by private or semi-government entities.
The state also continues to see a steady rise in the number of private schools, with 495 new institutions approved between 2021 and 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment