Uruguay And Chile Defy Latin America's Bureaucratic Quagmire In Global Business Ranking
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay ranks 27th among 79 countries in TMF Group's 2025 Global Business Complexity Index (GBCI), maintaining its status as Latin America's simplest business environment.
The report highlights stark regional contrasts: Mexico (3rd), Brazil (6th), and Colombia (5th) dominate the top 10 most complex jurisdictions, while Chile (20th) and Costa Rica (58th) join Uruguay as regional outliers.
The Complexity Divide
Mexico's regulatory maze-including prolonged bank account setups and visa hurdles-contrasts with its strategic T-MEC trade pact advantages. Colombia faces 19 fiscal reforms in seven years, complicating tax compliance despite growing tech talent in Bogotá.
Brazil's state-level tax variations frustrate firms, though its agribusiness sector remains lucrative. Argentina (11th) and Peru (9th) grapple with currency controls and licensing delays, respectively.
Uruguay's stability stands out. Predictable regulations, steady supply chain costs, and EU-Mercosur trade deals position it as a gateway for foreign investors. Chile 's infrastructure resilience and rule of law attract multinationals, while Costa Rica's digitalization streamlines permits and tax filings.
Underlying Challenges
Political volatility plagues the region. Argentina's 211% inflation and Bolivia's outdated tax submissions deter long-term investments. Organized crime escalates security costs in Ecuador and Chile. Labor laws in Colombia and Brazil prioritize worker rights but slow hiring flexibility.
Strategic Shifts
Nearshoring trends benefit Mexico, leveraging U.S. proximity. Uruguay 's renewable energy sector (98% clean electricity) aligns with ESG demands, drawing $1.2 billion in 2024 solar investments. China's $518 billion trade with Latin America in 2024 fuels demand for lithium and agricultural exports.
Economic Projections
The World Bank forecasts 2.5% regional growth in 2025, driven by Argentina's post-crisis recovery and stable interest rates. Uruguay's GDP is set to grow 2.7%, supported by agriculture and tech innovation. Brazil's growth slows to 2.2% amid tighter monetary policies.
